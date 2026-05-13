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Southeast Asia’s space economy set for $100bn lift-off
From predicting crop diseases to optimising bus routes, the application of AI and cloud technologies to satellite data could add $100bn to the region’s GDP by 2030
Southeast Asia’s space industry is undergoing a “revolutionary transformation”, as space endeavours shift from conquering the cosmos to making life better on Earth in a move that could bring massive economic benefits to the region.
That was the key message delivered by space industry veteran Major-General (Ret) Clint Crosier during his opening keynote at the Global Space Technology Convention and Exhibition at Marina Bay Sands today.
Crosier, the former director of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’s) aerospace and satellite business and a key figure in establishing the US Space Force, told delegates that the industry is moving beyond its Cold War-era “space for space” and “space for military” origins.
“At the birth of the space age, there were only two space powers in the world,” he said. “Today, there are now more than 90 countries across the globe that possess some sort of space capability, including six of the 11 Southeast Asian nations.”
According to the World Economic Forum, the global space economy is projected to grow from $630bn in 2023 to over $1.8tn by 2035. Fuelling this growth is an unprecedented launch schedule, with Crosier projecting between 30,000 and 40,000 new satellites to be launched over the next decade, an increase from the 10,000 satellites currently in orbit today.
This would result in “more data coming down from space in a single day than across the entire global internet in the early 2000s,” said Crosier, adding that managing the staggering volume of information will require the use of advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Crosier highlighted that edge computing – processing data directly on satellites rather than sending raw data back to Earth – is already having an impact on research. An AWS edge computing package launched to the International Space Station, for example, had allowed astronauts to conduct five times more scientific experimentation, he added.
Geospatial information
When applied to Earth observation data, AI can process decades of geospatial information in minutes to identify soil erosion, agricultural stress and maritime threats, and predict large-scale weather events like hurricanes and typhoons 50% faster, said Crosier.
In Southeast Asia, a joint report by Deloitte and the Singapore Space and Technology Think Tank (SSTT) estimates that the adoption of Earth observation data alone could contribute $100bn in additional GDP across the region by 2030.
Crosier also highlighted Singapore’s growing role as a strategic hub for this ecosystem, boasting around 70 space companies, 2,000 professionals and over S$200m committed to national space R&D.
Urging regional leaders to seize the space opportunity, he said: “You don’t have to build the most number of satellites, and you don’t have to launch the greatest number of rockets.”
Instead, he advised nations and companies to focus on the three Cs – the connective tissue integrating digital infrastructure, AI systems and data architecture for customers.
From ambition to execution
Echoing the call to action, Michelle Khoo, leader of the Centre for the Edge at Deloitte Southeast Asia, noted that the barriers to adopting space technology have dropped dramatically thanks to the launch of 4,000 new satellites globally over the past year, bringing advanced sensors, higher revisit rates and better connectivity.
To demonstrate its commitment to the sector, Deloitte has launched three of its own satellites – part of a planned nine-satellite constellation – to improve the resilience of the space industry in terms of cyber security, onboard analytics and trusted data flows.
Khoo also shared several real-world examples of Southeast Asian organisations that are already reaping the benefits of the space economy.
In Malaysia, public transport operator Prasarana is using satellite navigation tracking to forecast ridership patterns before committing resources to bus service changes, condensing a process that used to take six to nine months.
In Indonesia, agribusinesses are aggregating satellite data to detect early signs of crop disease, while in the Philippines, satellite internet is bringing free public Wi-Fi to over 130,000 people across remote villages and indigenous communities.
Khoo also dispelled common industry myths, noting that initial pilot programmes can often be validated using free, open-source satellite data, meaning high costs are no longer an immediate barrier to entry.
In addition, she noted that it doesn’t take a long time to achieve returns-on-investments. “Space data provides an outside-in insight that can be immediately leveraged,” said Khoo. “There are many established use cases and enterprise-ready solutions. Now, all that’s needed is for you to take the first step.”
As the new space race heats up, the ultimate winners will not just be those touching the stars, but also those building the systems that make sense of them.
“The question is not whether space and advanced technologies will transform the future,” said Crosier. “The real question is which nations, companies and leaders will help build this new foundation. Southeast Asia has the opportunity to emerge not merely as a participant, but as one of the world’s next major regional and global growth engines if you harness these new opportunities.”
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