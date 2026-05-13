Southeast Asia’s space economy set for $100bn lift-off

Southeast Asia’s space industry is undergoing a “revolutionary transformation”, as space endeavours shift from conquering the cosmos to making life better on Earth in a move that could bring massive economic benefits to the region.

That was the key message delivered by space industry veteran Major-General (Ret) Clint Crosier during his opening keynote at the Global Space Technology Convention and Exhibition at Marina Bay Sands today.

Crosier, the former director of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’s) aerospace and satellite business and a key figure in establishing the US Space Force, told delegates that the industry is moving beyond its Cold War-era “space for space” and “space for military” origins.

“At the birth of the space age, there were only two space powers in the world,” he said. “Today, there are now more than 90 countries across the globe that possess some sort of space capability, including six of the 11 Southeast Asian nations.”

According to the World Economic Forum, the global space economy is projected to grow from $630bn in 2023 to over $1.8tn by 2035. Fuelling this growth is an unprecedented launch schedule, with Crosier projecting between 30,000 and 40,000 new satellites to be launched over the next decade, an increase from the 10,000 satellites currently in orbit today.

This would result in “more data coming down from space in a single day than across the entire global internet in the early 2000s,” said Crosier, adding that managing the staggering volume of information will require the use of advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Crosier highlighted that edge computing – processing data directly on satellites rather than sending raw data back to Earth – is already having an impact on research. An AWS edge computing package launched to the International Space Station, for example, had allowed astronauts to conduct five times more scientific experimentation, he added.

Geospatial information When applied to Earth observation data, AI can process decades of geospatial information in minutes to identify soil erosion, agricultural stress and maritime threats, and predict large-scale weather events like hurricanes and typhoons 50% faster, said Crosier. In Southeast Asia, a joint report by Deloitte and the Singapore Space and Technology Think Tank (SSTT) estimates that the adoption of Earth observation data alone could contribute $100bn in additional GDP across the region by 2030. Crosier also highlighted Singapore’s growing role as a strategic hub for this ecosystem, boasting around 70 space companies, 2,000 professionals and over S$200m committed to national space R&D. Urging regional leaders to seize the space opportunity, he said: “You don’t have to build the most number of satellites, and you don’t have to launch the greatest number of rockets.” Instead, he advised nations and companies to focus on the three Cs – the connective tissue integrating digital infrastructure, AI systems and data architecture for customers.