Singapore unveils space lab to fuel ASEAN space economy

The Singapore Space & Technology (SST) Think Tank has launched the city-state’s first dedicated space innovation lab in a bid to speed up commercial adoption of space technologies in non-space sectors across Southeast Asia.

Supported by Deloitte, the lab will serve as a regional gateway for corporations, startups, investors, and international delegations to learn how space-based capabilities, such as Earth observation, satellite communications, geospatial analytics, positioning, navigation, and timing, can help solve real-world challenges in industries like agriculture, maritime, finance, logistics, and urban planning.

The launch of the facility comes on the back of growing interest in building space technology capabilities among ASEAN member states. A joint report by SST Think Tank and Deloitte projects that the increased adoption of Earth observation data alone could contribute $100bn in additional GDP for the region between 2023 and 2030.

“Space is entering a new phase in Southeast Asia. The opportunity is no longer only about building space assets, but about translating space capabilities into economic value for industries on Earth,” said Nicolette Yeo, general manager of SST Think Tank.

“The Singapore Space Lab gives Singapore’s space ecosystem a physical front door. It is a place where startups can demonstrate their technologies, corporates can discover practical use cases, and investors can see the pipeline of innovation,” she added.

Integrating space data with AI For enterprise IT leaders, the lab is housed within Pixel, the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore’s innovation hub for startups and corporate tech solvers. This co-location is actively designed to encourage the integration of space data with existing digital platforms. Alvin Kang, head of innovation at IMDA, noted that mainstreaming space tech requires combining it with the tools enterprises are already using. “By bringing space technologies into the same ecosystem as AI, robotics, immersive media, and other digital capabilities, we can help corporates and tech solvers explore new combinations of innovation that address real industry needs,” he said. Deloitte’s Southeast Asia Space Practice will play a key role in the initiative, working through the lab to connect space startups with corporate demand. The consultancy will focus on non-space industries seeking new solutions for operational efficiency, sustainability tracking, and risk management. “Space is becoming an operating layer for the modern economy,” said Duleesha Kulasooriya, co-leader of the Centre for the Edge at Deloitte Southeast Asia. “The next wave of value will come from helping businesses understand where space technologies can be embedded into existing operations, whether in supply chains, sustainability, infrastructure, connectivity or risk.”