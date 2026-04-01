Microsoft to invest $5.5b in Singapore’s AI and cloud infrastructure

Microsoft is on track to spend $5.5bn in Singapore to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure over the next four years.

The investment, which spans from 2025 to the end of 2029, was announced by Brad Smith, Microsoft vice-chair and president, during his keynote at the Asia Tech x Inspire event today.

Besides infrastructure, Microsoft is launching a slew of programmes aimed at cementing Singapore’s position as a global digital hub, including a move to provide every tertiary education student in Singapore with 12 months of free access to Microsoft 365 Premium with Copilot.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 200,000 students currently enrolled in universities and vocational training institutions, integrating Microsoft’s AI assistant directly into everyday productivity tools such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

“Our ongoing investment in cloud and AI infrastructure reflects Microsoft’s long-term confidence in Singapore as a global digital leader,” said Smith. “Together, we’re focused on helping people and organisations use AI by strengthening skills, increasing cyber security and resilience, and advancing trusted governance so technology delivers real benefits for Singaporeans.”

Speaking to an audience that included Infocomm Media Development Authority chairman Russell Tham and public and private sector leaders, he described AI as the “next great general-purpose technology”, drawing parallels to the invention of electricity.

He also commended Singapore’s rapid adoption of the technology. According to the Microsoft Research AI Economy Institute’s latest AI diffusion report, Singapore currently ranks second globally for AI adoption, with generative AI use reaching 62.8% of the population in the first quarter of 2026.

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To help Singapore’s workforce remain competitive, Microsoft is also bringing its Elevate programmes to the city-state. These include Microsoft Elevate for Educators to help teachers build confidence in using AI responsibly in the classroom, and Microsoft Elevate for Changemakers, which will provide non-profit and social impact leaders with free AI readiness credentials to boost their internal capacities.

Wee Luen Chia, managing director of Microsoft Singapore, noted that widespread access and adoption of AI is key for Singapore to realise its tech ambitions.

“The significant commitment Microsoft is making to Singapore reinforces its pivotal role as an AI innovation hub in Asia,” he said. “By embedding AI literacy into everyday learning and in how every sector from enterprise to nonprofits operate, we’re building on the National AI Strategy 2.0 to drive inclusive, trusted AI adoption for genuine impact.”

In July 2025, Microsoft opened a research lab in Singapore to develop industry-specific AI applications, with an initial emphasis on agentic AI and domain-specific foundation models for critical sectors such as healthcare, finance and logistics.

One of the lab’s first major initiatives is a partnership with public healthcare group SingHealth to develop AI capabilities for precision health in a bid to enhance diagnostic accuracy and deliver personalised patient care – a key priority for Singapore as it faces a rapidly ageing population.