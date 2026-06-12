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Singapore to transform industrial island into AI-ready datacentre hub
A joint report by Singapore government agencies and industry players details how the city-state's Jurong Island will be redesigned into a highly secure, circular digital infrastructure hub by 2050
Singapore is set to transform Jurong Island, its petrochemical and energy hub, into a global reference point for sustainable, AI-scale digital infrastructure, according to a report.
The report, Towards 2050: Singapore’s digital-industrial future, jointly developed by Iron Mountain, Baringa and government agencies JTC Corporation and the Economic Development Board, warned that the collision of global net-zero commitments and the surging compute demands of artificial intelligence (AI) is exposing hard limits on how digital systems can scale.
With global electricity demand from datacentres projected to more than double to roughly 945 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2030, traditional infrastructure models are struggling to keep pace. In land-scarce Singapore, the challenge is particularly acute.
“Globally, the issue isn’t ambition – it’s headroom,” said Michael Goh, vice-president and general manager for Asia-Pacific and EMEA. “Digital infrastructure is hitting hard limits that are redefining what ‘viable’ looks like.”
To overcome such structural constraints, the report proposes treating land, energy, carbon and data as a single design space, fundamentally shifting from isolated datacentre builds to deeply integrated, industrial-scale ecosystems.
A key part of Singapore’s 2050 vision for Jurong Island, which is home to more than 100 global companies and more than S$60bn (US$47bn) in accumulated investments, is a circular economy approach that pairs digital infrastructure with existing industrial assets. The country has already earmarked nearly 300 hectares on the island for new energy systems, as well as a 20-hectare low-carbon datacentre park projected to host up to 700MW of compute.
One of the most innovative proposals involves tapping into the “cold energy” generated during the regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). At the Singapore LNG Corporation’s terminal on Jurong Island, LNG arriving at -161°C is warmed using seawater. The report noted how this vast temperature differential can provide a stable, low-carbon cooling source that reduces electricity demand and supports higher‑density compute.
Also in the works are plans to anchor a massive IT asset lifecycle management (ALM) initiative to manage the growing amount of e-waste generated by frequent AI hardware refresh cycles.
Ming Yow, regional vice-president and managing director of commercial for Asia-Pacific at Iron Mountain, noted that the ALM market in the region is expected to be worth $30bn, with Singapore’s Jurong Island slated to become the region’s first fully integrated IT asset lifecycle ecosystem.
The data vault of Asia
Besides energy and resource circularity, the report singled out data security and stewardship as foundational to the next industrial era. As AI technology matures from prompt-based tools to complex, agentic enterprise systems, the consequences of cyber attacks or silent data corruption carry national-level risks.
To safeguard high-value AI assets, Jurong Island will be positioned as a sovereign data vault. The report advocated for infrastructure built for persistence to ensure continuity through severe disruptions via immutable, air-gapped copies and verifiable recovery environments, rather than just best-effort recovery.
The paper even pointed to the potential of geological separation, such as underground datacentres, which passively secure infrastructure against surface-level disruptions such as extreme weather and electromagnetic interference.
Ultimately, the transformation of Jurong Island could prove that constrained economies can lead the way in AI infrastructure without compromising net-zero targets. The island’s development is expected to drive high-skill job creation across data governance, cyber security and advanced analytics, establishing a powerful multiplier effect for Singapore’s economy.
“The industries of the future will require a more innovative, system-level approach – connecting energy, digital infrastructure, carbon and capital into one coherent platform,” said Darren Yong, partner at Baringa. “Singapore is demonstrating what that future looks like. The next step is to translate this vision into investable pathways that can reshape industrial ecosystems worldwide.”
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