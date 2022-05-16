Gartner data and analytics summit: Unleash innovation on emergence from pandemic

Gartner analysts exhorted data and analytics leaders to unleash innovation at the firm’s EMEA data summit, now that their organisations are emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While knowledge workers coped during the great work-from-home experiment of 2020-22, it is now time to prioritise creativity and innovation, said the analysts at this week’s Gartner data and analytics conference in London, held in person for the first time since 2019.

Alys Woodward, senior director in the Emerging Technologies and Trends group at the firm, drew a distinction between creativity and innovation in the opening keynote that she and colleague, Erick Brethenoux, key initiative leader in Gartner’s artificial intelligence (AI) team, gave. “We need innovation which goes beyond creativity that is about having a great idea. Innovation is about using that idea to drive change,” she said.

“The companies that can handle uncertainty the best navigate the future more successfully.”

Erick Brethenoux said: “You’ve told us your biggest challenge is getting your organisations to use your analysis to drive change,” noting the conference strapline of “unleash innovation, transform”.

The duo explored topics such as how data governance helps or hinders innovation, and how “big data thinking” has been frustrating the extraction of business value from data. The cloud has not helped, they said, by encouraging the bad habit of accumulating as much data as possible. Data is, first, a liability, said Woodward. “‘Give me all the data’ is not a strategy,” she said. “We want data that makes us smarter”.

And so, they stressed the value of metadata (data that describes data) to which machine learning has been applied, so that organisations better understand what data they have. They also vaunted the value of what they called the “data fabric”, by which they mean a data management architecture that brings decentralised data assets together.

Small data In the keynote, they also promoted the idea of “small data”, on a minimal viable model. Brethenoux asked: “How innovative can we be in figuring out the smallest amount of data that we need to know?” Woodward took their argument on to synthetic data, artificially created data that has similar attributes to the data it mimics. The value of that, she said, is that it reduces the liability involved with the storage of sensitive data. She gave an example of Nationwide Building Society, which uses transaction data to generate synthetic data sets to share with third-party model developers without risking the privacy of its customers. Synthetic data also, she said, enables organisations to “move faster and fill in the gaps in their actual data”, which is important for building machine learning models. Gartner estimates that by 2030, synthetic data will almost completely replace real data in AI models. She gave Amazon as an example, which is using synthetic data from Alexa to speed up support for languages such as Brazilian Portuguese.

Innovation requires combustion Stephen Brobst, chief technology officer at data warehousing supplier Teradata, was a speaker at this week’s summit. He talked to Computer Weekly about his view of the opening keynote. “It was interesting to me that the opening keynote was all about innovation,” he said. “What I observed is that during Covid, most organisations’ productivity increased, mostly because they learned how to work from home, they didn’t have two-hour commutes every day, and they had nothing else to do but work. “I would argue that, although there was more ‘getting stuff out the door’ and getting the job done, innovation was suffering. That’s why I thought the keynote was interesting, because now that we’re getting back together, you need that combustion that takes place in front of a whiteboard, when engineers are fighting passionately about how to approach something. You just can’t do that on a two-dimensional screen. “People say the millennials do it. I haven’t observed that. I think the tools will get better, and so on, but I think humans are social animals, and that innovation and togetherness actually creates ideation, innovation and collaboration.”