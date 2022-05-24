CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Set innovation free and make great ideas a reality
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at Gartner’s call to innovate – and innovation across retail, the circular economy and the automotive sector. We talk to Verastar’s CTO about customer engagement in its small business services. And we examine how poor data quality is frustrating corporate desires to be data driven. Read the issue now.
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit: Unleash innovation on emergence from pandemic
Analysts at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London urged D&A leaders to unleash innovation as their organisations emerge from the shadow of the pandemic
Prepare for smart robot revolution
While industrial robots are well established, smart robots are being deployed across retail and logistics – but much of the tech is still nascent
CIO interview: Spencer Clarkson, CTO, Verastar
Digital transformation and unifying customer relationship management systems are driving the business services group forward