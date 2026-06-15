FCC gives assist to World Cup nets as Virgin Media O2 warns of broadband surge

As football’s premium international competition began in rumbustious style on and off the pitch in Mexico, and just before the big kick-off in its country, US comms regulator the FCC has revealed how its engineering experts have been working with federal, state and local partners to support a successful World Cup in cities across the US, focusing on secure, reliable and resilient communications systems – in particular safeguarding against interference.

The agency says major international sporting events bring with them intrinsic pressures on the communications systems it regulates, especially with so many people connected to so many devices, all trying to receive and transmit information on wireless and broadcast networks.

For the FCC, the leading priority has been to ensure the radio spectrum requirements essential to the World Cup – including broadcast operations, public safety communications, event security and national security preparations – are fully supported. In preparation for this, the FCC said it has deployed a networked constellation of advanced spectrum sensors across all US venues to conduct remote spectrum monitoring and help identify harmful interference.

Drilling deeper into the issue of interference, the FCC said it has been undertaking dedicated work to prevent wireless interference problems and address them when they happen. This also means being able to support communications network capacity to meet the large, localised demand and plan for unique communications needs ranging from stadium operations to international media outlets requiring temporary broadcasting authorisations.

Working closely with industry partners to support high-capacity wireless and 5G connectivity in and around host venues, the FCC said it was continuing to work to enable reliable operations for broadcasters, wireless carriers and media organisations. Indeed, to ensure global media coverage can be conducted safely, the FCC has also issued 10 special temporary authorisations to date for wireless devices and broadcast operations.

Across the Atlantic, UK operators are bracing for what they expect to be a substantial increase in network usage during the tournament. Top-level football – in particular the Premier League and Champions League – has been a key driver of network strains over the past five years or so.

Research from Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has found that UK football fans are not deterred by the very late kick-off times for games involving England and Scotland.

The research revealed that a nearly a third of UK football fans (29%) plan to take the day off work after watching late-night matches, while more than two-fifths (42%) expect the tournament to disrupt their normal routines.

The operator forecasts significant increases in both mobile and broadband demand during the tournament, with mobile traffic expected to rise and overnight broadband usage anticipated to increase during late matches. It expects the tournament’s schedule will create one of the biggest shifts in UK connectivity patterns seen in recent years, with significant increases in both broadband and mobile demand throughout the tournament.

VMO2 expects broadband demand to rise as fans stream matches late into the night, while mobile traffic is set to increase as fans get out and enjoy the fixtures, with the operator planning ahead to ensure its networks are ready.

The firm is pausing non-essential planned network changes during key periods of the tournament to help maintain stability across its mobile and broadband networks. The operator assured that its networks will be monitored around the clock, with additional engineering support available to tackle any issues.