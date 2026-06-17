2026 World Cup billed as ‘largest entertainment attack surface in history’

Palo Alto Networks has billed the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the “largest global entertainment attack surface in history”, according to research from its Unit 42 threat intelligence and incident response arm.

With the expanded 48-team tournament underway across 16 host cities in the US, Canada and Mexico, billions of fans and a network of suppliers have entered the crosshairs of financially motivated cyber criminals, hacktivists and nation-state actors seeking disruption at scale.

According to Unit 42 researchers, the logistical scale of the 39-day event, spanning four time zones and multiple regulatory regimes, is creating operational technology (OT) and IT security blind spots.

“Each match operates a layered, ring-based tournament network grafted onto a permanent stadium environment, depends on a temporary commercial supplier ecosystem, and pulls on host-city public services that FIFA does not own,” the Unit 42 report stated, noting that the reliance on fragmented, municipal infrastructure has vastly expanded the scope of potential targets for threat actors.

Profit, disruption and disinformation The threat landscape surrounding the tournament has been categorised into three primary attack motives: disruption, profit and disinformation. While state-sponsored disinformation and disruptive attacks, such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) campaigns and website defacements, are significant concerns, Palo Alto Networks noted that financially motivated cyber crime remains the “highest-volume, highest-likelihood threat”. Hackers have heavily industrialised their attacks against the hospitality sector since 2023, setting the stage for targeted hospitality ransomware affecting reservations, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and widespread fan fraud. However, the global geopolitical climate adds a layer of risk to the host nations’ critical infrastructure. Unit 42’s research noted that the recent conflicts in the Middle East have reordered the threat surface for any US-hosted event. Researchers pointed to Iran-nexus threat groups, such as the Handala Hack Team and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated CyberAv3ngers, which have previously targeted internet-exposed industrial control systems. With the 2024 US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) assessment finding that over 70% of US water utilities are non-compliant with existing safety requirements, municipal water and energy grids in World Cup host cities remain highly lucrative targets for disruption. As the tournament moves from preparation to live operations, the window for threat mitigation is closing fast. Unit 42 is urging cyber defenders across the event’s supply chain to map out risks across the entire host-city ecosystem, stress-test their incident response plans against realistic scenarios and ensure coordination across jurisdictions. History shows that where a strong security posture exists, mega-events operate without significant disruption; where defences are weak, adversaries succeed. Summarising the necessary mindset for security leaders, the researchers warned: “The single most important defender posture for 2026 is to assume the attacks will come.”