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2026 World Cup billed as ‘largest entertainment attack surface in history’
With the tournament underway across North America, Palo Alto Networks warns that temporary supplier ecosystems, vulnerable municipal infrastructure and geopolitical tensions are creating risks for enterprises and fans
Palo Alto Networks has billed the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the “largest global entertainment attack surface in history”, according to research from its Unit 42 threat intelligence and incident response arm.
With the expanded 48-team tournament underway across 16 host cities in the US, Canada and Mexico, billions of fans and a network of suppliers have entered the crosshairs of financially motivated cyber criminals, hacktivists and nation-state actors seeking disruption at scale.
According to Unit 42 researchers, the logistical scale of the 39-day event, spanning four time zones and multiple regulatory regimes, is creating operational technology (OT) and IT security blind spots.
“Each match operates a layered, ring-based tournament network grafted onto a permanent stadium environment, depends on a temporary commercial supplier ecosystem, and pulls on host-city public services that FIFA does not own,” the Unit 42 report stated, noting that the reliance on fragmented, municipal infrastructure has vastly expanded the scope of potential targets for threat actors.
Profit, disruption and disinformation
The threat landscape surrounding the tournament has been categorised into three primary attack motives: disruption, profit and disinformation.
While state-sponsored disinformation and disruptive attacks, such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) campaigns and website defacements, are significant concerns, Palo Alto Networks noted that financially motivated cyber crime remains the “highest-volume, highest-likelihood threat”. Hackers have heavily industrialised their attacks against the hospitality sector since 2023, setting the stage for targeted hospitality ransomware affecting reservations, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and widespread fan fraud.
However, the global geopolitical climate adds a layer of risk to the host nations’ critical infrastructure. Unit 42’s research noted that the recent conflicts in the Middle East have reordered the threat surface for any US-hosted event.
Researchers pointed to Iran-nexus threat groups, such as the Handala Hack Team and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated CyberAv3ngers, which have previously targeted internet-exposed industrial control systems.
With the 2024 US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) assessment finding that over 70% of US water utilities are non-compliant with existing safety requirements, municipal water and energy grids in World Cup host cities remain highly lucrative targets for disruption.
As the tournament moves from preparation to live operations, the window for threat mitigation is closing fast. Unit 42 is urging cyber defenders across the event’s supply chain to map out risks across the entire host-city ecosystem, stress-test their incident response plans against realistic scenarios and ensure coordination across jurisdictions.
History shows that where a strong security posture exists, mega-events operate without significant disruption; where defences are weak, adversaries succeed. Summarising the necessary mindset for security leaders, the researchers warned: “The single most important defender posture for 2026 is to assume the attacks will come.”
Protecting fans in APAC
The cyber threat extends well beyond enterprise networks and municipal grids, directly targeting the estimated five to six million in-venue spectators and billions watching at home.
In a media statement issued from Singapore today, Palo Alto Networks warned football fans across the Asia-Pacific region to maintain strong cyber hygiene. Cyber criminals are actively leveraging the World Cup fervour to push fake merchandise stores, fraudulent streaming platforms and malicious QR codes at local viewing parties.
To mitigate these consumer threats, Unit 42 advised fans to stick exclusively to FIFA-licensed platforms for streaming, warning against third-party sites, Telegram channels, and peer-to-peer payment apps offering free viewing.
When booking accommodation or buying merchandise, fans should cross-reference listing photos and treat off-platform wire transfers or cryptocurrency requests as immediate red flags, ensuring they use a credit card with chargeback protection for all transactions.
The researchers also cautioned against public QR codes at events and viewing parties, which are frequently used by cyber criminals to redirect users to credential-harvesting phishing sites. On the mobile front, fans are advised to keep their devices patched, use reputable virtual private networks (VPNs) or cellular data when accessing public Wi-Fi, and disable automatic network joining.
Finally, users should avoid sideloading Android applications and ensure any World Cup-related application is cross-checked against FIFA’s published list of official apps before downloading.
Read more about cyber security in sports
- Informa TechTarget editors discuss the prevalence of cyber attacks on global sporting events and how the challenges these events face are the same as those of everyday organisations.
- Oracle Red Bull Racing is tapping managed security services, conducting penetration tests and improving security awareness among employees to fend off cyber threats such as phishing and ransomware.
- UK football clubs demonstrate a critical lack of cyber resilience, putting the data of fans and players at risk from myriad potential threats.
- The user names and passwords of Tokyo 2020 ticket holders and event volunteers were reportedly compromised, but a government official claims the data leak was not large.