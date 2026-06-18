What are the cyber threats to the 2026 Fifa World Cup?

In the run up to the troubled Fifa World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the US, national headlines have been dominated not by cyber security, but by border security, with tighter entry and Visa restrictions in the US leaving teams, players and officials in a bind, with some banned from entering the country altogether.

Fortunately, at the time of writing – mere hours before England’s Wednesday 17 June opener against Croatia – no major cyber breaches have come to light.

But behind the scenes, the security community has been warning for weeks that the 2026 tournament faces a level of cyber threat unprecedented in the tournament’s history – although, granted, the threat was low to non-existent up to the early 2000s.

Kevin Curran is a senior member of the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and professor of cyber security at Ulster University in Northern Ireland. He says that besides being the largest World Cup in history, the digitisation of everything from ticketing systems to official apps, streaming services, accreditation databases, stadium networks, sponsor platforms, and much more, has dramatically widened the tournament’s attack surface.

He describes each of these systems as a door that someone must keep locked for the duration of the event. “Attackers only need to find one that is ajar – defenders must secure all of them,” he says.

Sadly, these attackers are getting through all too often. Research published earlier in June by UK cyber firm Darktrace revealed that over 80% of the professional sports organisations it works with were affected by cyber security incidents in the past 12 months, with 57% experiencing multiple attacks. The average cyber incident in sports now costs $169,000 (£126,000) but Darktrace says the real financial impact is compounded, with the most frequently victimised organisations facing cumulative annual remediation and recovery costs of almost $2m.

But the impact is not just financial, with exposed data leading to deep and immediate public and reputational impacts. Sports teams and other bodies inevitably hold private data on multiple famous and high net worth individuals, so contents of the databases held by Premier League teams are inevitably a temptation to attackers.

Darktrace’s report, titled Cyber security in global sport: threats, signals, and strategic implications for a digitised industry, also reveals that Darktrace’s sports sector customers are on the receiving end of a fifth more phishing emails than other industries. Its proprietary /EMAIL service stopped more than 116,000 distinct emails targeting such customers in the six months up to March 2026.

Out of these malicious messages, 21% targeted VIPs, 38% were spear-phishing attempts, 84% successfully passed DMARC authentication, and 37% contained “novel social engineering features”, according to Darktrace.

“Professional sport is a high-pressure environment where timing matters,” says Nathaniel Jones, vice-president of security and AI strategy at Darktrace. “A suspicious login, unusual data movement or unexpected AI agent action may look small in isolation, but during a live event it can become operationally significant very quickly.

“The most effective way to mitigate the risks facing sports organisations both internally and from external actors today is to adapt a behavioural approach to security. That means shifting away from rules and signatures and focusing on understanding both human and AI [artificial intelligence] behaviour inside your environment.”