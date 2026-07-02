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Digital readiness gaps emerge around FIFA World Cup 2026
Dynatrace research highlights disparities in federation website performance around the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Saudi Arabia among the slowest performers, as organisations turn to AI and observability to manage unpredictable traffic spikes
The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be remarkable for its expansion to 48 teams and record-breaking global audiences, but for technology teams supporting federations, sponsors and broadcasters, the event is also shaping up to be one of the largest digital stress tests ever undertaken.
According to research from Dynatrace, significant gaps remained in the digital readiness of football federation websites and sponsor campaign pages ahead of the tournament, raising questions about their ability to absorb the surge in demand expected during major matches and key moments throughout the competition.
The study analysed synthetic monitoring data from official federation websites representing all 48 participating nations, as well as campaign pages from 21 official World Cup sponsors, revealing wide variations in page load performance.
Saudi Arabia emerged as one of the slowest-performing federation websites, recording an average page load time of 13.2 seconds. Jordan and Iraq also ranked among the 10 slowest sites, highlighting digital performance challenges across parts of the region.
But the findings suggest that the issue extends beyond emerging markets. Brazil ranked among the bottom 10 performers, while the US also recorded relatively slow page load times.
Dynatrace found that many of the poorest-performing websites shared common architectural characteristics, including image-intensive pages, large numbers of content requests and inefficient loading of assets.
The research also identified similar disparities among sponsor websites, particularly in sectors such as retail, hospitality and travel, where campaign pages tended to perform less efficiently under testing conditions. Roman Spitzbart, vice-president of EMEA solutions engineering at Dynatrace, said global sporting events increasingly expose weaknesses in digital architectures designed for predictable traffic patterns.
“Events like the World Cup put enormous pressure on digital platforms. Millions of people can flood ticketing sites, streaming services and apps at the same moment, making performance and reliability critical,” he said.
Unlike conventional traffic peaks, tournament-related demand is difficult to forecast accurately because it is closely tied to the dynamics of the competition itself. A strong run by a national team can rapidly drive spikes in users seeking match updates, exclusive content, merchandise and social interactions.
“The bigger challenge isn’t simply the volume of traffic, but how unpredictable it can be,” said Spitzbart. “Activity can spike within seconds and place pressure on websites and applications that may already be struggling with performance.”
Bringing AI into play
As a result, organisations are increasingly relying on observability capabilities that use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide greater visibility into digital services and anticipate potential issues before they affect users.
Spitzbart said AI can analyse historical traffic patterns, behavioural data and operational signals to help organisations understand where demand is likely to emerge and which systems are most vulnerable to bottlenecks.
“Once a tournament like the World Cup is underway, AI can continuously monitor performance and spot early signs of trouble, such as slowing response times, growing queues or unusual activity across key services,” he added. “Teams can then take action quickly, whether that’s scaling infrastructure, shifting workloads or investigating a developing issue before it affects users.”
For organisations supporting global sporting events, visibility has become increasingly important as digital experiences depend on a growing ecosystem of interconnected services.
Fans may only interact with a website or mobile application, but their experience is often shaped by dozens of underlying systems operating simultaneously, including authentication services, payment providers, analytics platforms, content delivery networks and third-party application programming interfaces (APIs).
“The challenge is that these services can come under pressure long before they fail,” said Spitzbart. “A third-party provider may start responding more slowly, a payment journey may become less reliable, or unusual traffic patterns could signal bot activity rather than genuine fan demand.”
According to Spitzbart, observability provides organisations with the ability to identify these early warning signs and understand where pressure is accumulating across the wider digital ecosystem.
“During an event like the World Cup, where millions of fans are engaging at the same time, that visibility can be critical to maintaining a smooth and reliable experience,” he said.
The findings also raise broader questions about balancing innovation with operational resilience during major events. Sponsors continue to invest in increasingly interactive campaigns, personalised experiences and commerce integrations designed to deepen fan engagement, but each additional feature introduces further complexity into already distributed environments.
“Reliability should not slow innovation down. It should give teams the confidence to move at pace, knowing they can see what is happening, understand the impact and fix problems before they become visible to users,” said Spitzbart.
With digital channels now representing a core component of the fan experience, from accessing fixtures and tickets to engaging with branded content and e-commerce platforms, the research suggests that federation websites and sponsors alike may need to strengthen their observability capabilities.
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