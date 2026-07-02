Digital readiness gaps emerge around FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be remarkable for its expansion to 48 teams and record-breaking global audiences, but for technology teams supporting federations, sponsors and broadcasters, the event is also shaping up to be one of the largest digital stress tests ever undertaken.

According to research from Dynatrace, significant gaps remained in the digital readiness of football federation websites and sponsor campaign pages ahead of the tournament, raising questions about their ability to absorb the surge in demand expected during major matches and key moments throughout the competition.

The study analysed synthetic monitoring data from official federation websites representing all 48 participating nations, as well as campaign pages from 21 official World Cup sponsors, revealing wide variations in page load performance.

Saudi Arabia emerged as one of the slowest-performing federation websites, recording an average page load time of 13.2 seconds. Jordan and Iraq also ranked among the 10 slowest sites, highlighting digital performance challenges across parts of the region.

But the findings suggest that the issue extends beyond emerging markets. Brazil ranked among the bottom 10 performers, while the US also recorded relatively slow page load times.

Dynatrace found that many of the poorest-performing websites shared common architectural characteristics, including image-intensive pages, large numbers of content requests and inefficient loading of assets.

The research also identified similar disparities among sponsor websites, particularly in sectors such as retail, hospitality and travel, where campaign pages tended to perform less efficiently under testing conditions. Roman Spitzbart, vice-president of EMEA solutions engineering at Dynatrace, said global sporting events increasingly expose weaknesses in digital architectures designed for predictable traffic patterns.

“Events like the World Cup put enormous pressure on digital platforms. Millions of people can flood ticketing sites, streaming services and apps at the same moment, making performance and reliability critical,” he said.

Unlike conventional traffic peaks, tournament-related demand is difficult to forecast accurately because it is closely tied to the dynamics of the competition itself. A strong run by a national team can rapidly drive spikes in users seeking match updates, exclusive content, merchandise and social interactions.

“The bigger challenge isn’t simply the volume of traffic, but how unpredictable it can be,” said Spitzbart. “Activity can spike within seconds and place pressure on websites and applications that may already be struggling with performance.”