BT scores Euro 2028 connectivity deal

With the 2026 football World cup in the US, Canada and Mexico only days away, planning for the UEFA Euro 2028 football tournament in the UK and Ireland has begun to gather pace with the appointment of BT Group as its Official Telecommunications Partner.

The eighteenth tournament of its kind for the top-rated football nations in the European region, organised by governing body UEFA Europe, Euro 28 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland from 9 June to 9 July 2028. Nine stadiums will host matches, including Wembley Stadium in London, Glasgow’s Hampden Park, the Dublin Arena, the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, the Hill Dickinson stadium in Liverpool, Newcastle’s St James’ Park, the Etihad stadium in Manchester, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and Villa Park in Birmingham.

The communications contract for BT extends its existing support of the national game in England and will see BT’s network power every part of the football tournament. This will encompass connectivity at the nine stadiums and 24 team base camps to the broadcast operations that will connect a global audience that is estimated to be in the region of more than two billion fans.

BT added that the connected experiences for fans and customers surrounding the tournament will also include public screenings and eSIM services to enhanced network performance in host cities.

BT said this will allow fans to enjoy every second of the action. “UEFA Euro 2028 is a perfect example of a brilliant moment that BT sits behind. It will be an event of national significance that will connect the UK and a global community of fans, leveraging the unique strength of BT’s networks and technologies to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans, customers and the country,” added BT Group chief executive Allison Kirkby.

“For 180 years, BT has played a critical role – trusted to connect people, businesses and communities. Having invested heavily into our networks in recent years, this is now the moment to invest even further in our brands, products and services, so that more of our customers and more of the country can experience and benefit from being connected by BT.”

UEFA executive director of marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA is delighted to welcome BT as the Official Telecommunications Partner of UEFA Euro 2028, bringing on board a true industry leader in the UK. By combining BT’s world-class network and technical expertise with UEFA’s ambition for innovation, we share a clear commitment to enhancing the fan experience in stadia and for viewers worldwide, delivering seamless connectivity and memorable moments throughout the summer of 2028.”

As it was announcing the UEFA partnership, BT unveiled its Behind Brilliant Things brand campaign, said to be the biggest of its kind this decade. The operator said that the campaign will not only see the introduction of a suite of BT products and services but also highlight “the vital, but often unseen” role it plays for the UK connecting, protecting and “supercharging the UK”.

The company stated it connects more homes and businesses than anyone else, protects the UK from millions of cyber threats every day, and is investing billions in the UK’s digital backbone to supercharge the country’s growth. Examples cited ranged from running the emergency services network and helping answer 999 calls, to helping customers deal with more than four million scam attempts every day.

The upgraded products and services are said to be designed for consumers and businesses relying on safe, secure connectivity. Noting that with four million Brits falling victim to digital scams last year, BT said it was introducing free enhanced cyber threat protection for every residential broadband customer.

Customers can also now access BT Smart Hub 3 Wi-Fi and a redesigned MyBT app for managing their services. Noting the popularity of bundling services, BT is a introducing a line up of mobile connectivity plans exclusively for its broadband customers. There will also be upgrades to offerings for small and medium-sized enterprises, including connectivity solutions and free advice for businesses to help them respond to changing risks in a digital environment.