krunja - stock.adobe.com
Eseye boosts global IoT resilience with SGP.32 eSIM orchestration
Internet of things connectivity provider combines SGP.32 remote provisioning with multi-IMSI, intelligent fallback and managed eSIM orchestration to ensure resilient global IoT connectivity
All enterprises want flexibility in networking setups, particularly with connected devices, but without the right guardrails, automation and orchestration, they could be creating increased risk. To counter this in internet of things (IoT) deployments, Eseye has unveiled SGP.32 capabilities in its AnyNet+ embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) and Infinity Connectivity Management platform.
Created by the GSMA, the industry body responsible for mobile communication standards, SGP.32 is a global, next-generation eSIM standard for remote SIM provisioning (RSP) in IoT devices – especially those with no user interface. It is designed to enable the large-scale, hands-off management of eSIM profiles, making it easier to deploy and operate IoT without physical access. It also makes it easier to remotely manage IoT device connections, particularly constrained endpoints.
While eSIM technology has been available for consumer devices, managing these digital SIM profiles in IoT devices comes with unique challenges. For example, many IoT devices lack a user interface, making manual SIM management impractical. SGP.32 addresses such limitations and builds on existing eSIM technology, introducing a more efficient way to remotely manage IoT connectivity. It is intended to allow SIM profiles to be managed remotely through a centralised platform, enabling automated updates and provisioning – even for devices without user interfaces or located in hard-to-reach areas.
The SGP.32 standard introduces the eSIM Orchestrator (eSO) role, which manages profile lifecycle, network selection, compliance and unified billing.
SGP.32 not an instant IoT connectivity fix
Yet even so, an Eseye research paper has warned that SGP.32 is not a “magic wand” that instantly solves all multi-country IoT connectivity challenges. Commercial contracts, back-end processes, regulatory compliance and operational management of connectivity remain essential considerations.
And while SGP.32 defines how profiles are delivered, resilience is not built into the specification alone. Uptime, network fallback behaviour, multi-network continuity and operational guardrails remain critical to success in real-world IoT environments.
The key considerations identified by Eseye for enterprises utilising SGP.32 are:
- SGP.32 is particularly well-suited to constrained IoT devices, such as those without SMS capability or using lightweight protocols like LwM2M or CoAP;
- Enterprises should prioritise partners with proven, end‑to‑end experience across multiple remote SIM provisioning models;
- Remote SIM provisioning is most effective when used strategically;
- A unified orchestration and intelligence layer;
- Migration between SGP.02, SGP.22 and SGP.32 be approached as a managed transition.
By combining remote SIM provisioning with multi-IMSI, intelligent fallback, and managed connectivity orchestration within the AnyNet+ eSIM and Infinity Connectivity Management Platform, Eseye said it can enable enterprises to deploy and scale IoT globally with greater resilience, control and continuity, and stop devices dropping offline in the real world.
Delivering control and choice from a single interface
Eseye’s solution is attributed with giving enterprises unified control and choice across all RSP models (SGP.02, SGP.22 and SGP.32) from a single interface for more practical, resilient global IoT connectivity management.
The Eseye Infinity platform provides a single pane of glass for orchestration, analytics and control across global deployments. Furthermore, Eseye addresses eSO by combining SGP.32 with its proven multi-IMSI capability, bootstrap connectivity with managed services and network orchestration, helping enterprises avoid disruption and maintain continuity across complex, long-lived deployments.
The wider eSIM orchestration platform supports a broad ecosystem of RSP providers, including leading suppliers such as Thales, Idemia and Kigen, reflecting a supplier-agnostic approach to global IoT connectivity.
Eseye’s managed service model is also intended to provide expert guidance, migration support and connectivity orchestration to help enterprises integrate SGP.32 alongside existing solutions, such as multi-IMSI and SGP.02, throughout their IoT connectivity journey. This approach is said to ensure enterprises benefit from SGP.32, where appropriate, while maintaining resilience, regulatory compliance (including data sovereignty) and operational simplicity.
DIY approach can be complex and risky
It is also constructed to address the growing concerns of a “DIY” approach to SGP.32, which can quickly become operationally complex and present significant risks of devices being disconnected. That is, without a unified and fully managed orchestration layer, SGP.32 shifts critical technical and commercial complexity onto the enterprise, forcing them to handle ongoing technical configuration and commercial agreement changes that can ultimately leave devices stranded in the field with no way to reconnect.
The net result, according to Eseye, is that customers benefit from global coverage across 800+ networks in 190 countries, delivering near 100% connectivity uptime resilience, robust regulatory compliance, support for high-performance IoT use cases and a proven track record of over 1,000 successful IoT project deployments.
“SGP.32 is an important step forward for IoT, but true resilience depends on how it’s implemented. By integrating SGP.32 into our Infinity platform and AnyNet+ eSIM, Eseye delivers multi‑network continuity, fallback and orchestration guardrails, so enterprises get the resilience they need without having to become connectivity experts or effectively run their own MVNO,” remarked Eseye’s chief technology officer and co-founder, Ian Marsden.
“However, the industry should be careful not to confuse remote provisioning with operational resilience. Giving customers a red button to switch networks without the right guardrails may sound empowering, but in practice, it can increase risk, complexity and the chances of self-inflicted outages. The real opportunity is to give enterprises the best of both worlds – the flexibility of remote provisioning with the operational guardrails, automation and expertise needed to protect uptime at a global scale.”
Read more about IoT and SGP.32
- Major shift predicted for IoT connection strategies: Arrival of SGP.32 eSIM standard, as well as regulations and evolving industry dynamics, seen as transforming the market for cellular-based IoT connectivity, including emergence of orchestrator role.
- Aeris, Verizon Business aim to simplify global IoT expansion: Wireless IoT provider announces inbound internet of things connectivity relationship with US operator to simplify how multinational enterprises deploy and manage IoT at scale.
- Platforms must adapt to IoT demand to support eSIM growth: Research on embedded subscriber identity module markets reveal rapid growth and shifting consumer attitudes, with sustained growth especially in internet of things use cases.
- Telenor IoT expands global connectivity with launch of global APN: Internet of things division of leading Nordic telco aims to simplify global IoT deployments by enabling companies to use a single access point name across all regions.