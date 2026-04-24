Eseye boosts global IoT resilience with SGP.32 eSIM orchestration

All enterprises want flexibility in networking setups, particularly with connected devices, but without the right guardrails, automation and orchestration, they could be creating increased risk. To counter this in internet of things (IoT) deployments, Eseye has unveiled SGP.32 capabilities in its AnyNet+ embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) and Infinity Connectivity Management platform.

Created by the GSMA, the industry body responsible for mobile communication standards, SGP.32 is a global, next-generation eSIM standard for remote SIM provisioning (RSP) in IoT devices – especially those with no user interface. It is designed to enable the large-scale, hands-off management of eSIM profiles, making it easier to deploy and operate IoT without physical access. It also makes it easier to remotely manage IoT device connections, particularly constrained endpoints.

While eSIM technology has been available for consumer devices, managing these digital SIM profiles in IoT devices comes with unique challenges. For example, many IoT devices lack a user interface, making manual SIM management impractical. SGP.32 addresses such limitations and builds on existing eSIM technology, introducing a more efficient way to remotely manage IoT connectivity. It is intended to allow SIM profiles to be managed remotely through a centralised platform, enabling automated updates and provisioning – even for devices without user interfaces or located in hard-to-reach areas.

The SGP.32 standard introduces the eSIM Orchestrator (eSO) role, which manages profile lifecycle, network selection, compliance and unified billing.

SGP.32 not an instant IoT connectivity fix Yet even so, an Eseye research paper has warned that SGP.32 is not a “magic wand” that instantly solves all multi-country IoT connectivity challenges. Commercial contracts, back-end processes, regulatory compliance and operational management of connectivity remain essential considerations. And while SGP.32 defines how profiles are delivered, resilience is not built into the specification alone. Uptime, network fallback behaviour, multi-network continuity and operational guardrails remain critical to success in real-world IoT environments. The key considerations identified by Eseye for enterprises utilising SGP.32 are: SGP.32 is particularly well-suited to constrained IoT devices, such as those without SMS capability or using lightweight protocols like LwM2M or CoAP;

Enterprises should prioritise partners with proven, end‑to‑end experience across multiple remote SIM provisioning models;

Remote SIM provisioning is most effective when used strategically;

A unified orchestration and intelligence layer;

Migration between SGP.02, SGP.22 and SGP.32 be approached as a managed transition. By combining remote SIM provisioning with multi-IMSI, intelligent fallback, and managed connectivity orchestration within the AnyNet+ eSIM and Infinity Connectivity Management Platform, Eseye said it can enable enterprises to deploy and scale IoT globally with greater resilience, control and continuity, and stop devices dropping offline in the real world.

Delivering control and choice from a single interface Eseye’s solution is attributed with giving enterprises unified control and choice across all RSP models (SGP.02, SGP.22 and SGP.32) from a single interface for more practical, resilient global IoT connectivity management. The Eseye Infinity platform provides a single pane of glass for orchestration, analytics and control across global deployments. Furthermore, Eseye addresses eSO by combining SGP.32 with its proven multi-IMSI capability, bootstrap connectivity with managed services and network orchestration, helping enterprises avoid disruption and maintain continuity across complex, long-lived deployments. The wider eSIM orchestration platform supports a broad ecosystem of RSP providers, including leading suppliers such as Thales, Idemia and Kigen, reflecting a supplier-agnostic approach to global IoT connectivity. Eseye’s managed service model is also intended to provide expert guidance, migration support and connectivity orchestration to help enterprises integrate SGP.32 alongside existing solutions, such as multi-IMSI and SGP.02, throughout their IoT connectivity journey. This approach is said to ensure enterprises benefit from SGP.32, where appropriate, while maintaining resilience, regulatory compliance (including data sovereignty) and operational simplicity.