Telenor IoT expands global connectivity with launch of global APN

Telenor IoT has announced an enhancement to its global connectivity offering with an access point name (APN) service to strengthen performance, resilience and regional routing capabilities for customers worldwide.

With the aim of expanding global connectivity, the Global APN product reduces technical complexity for global device fleets and ensures that applications can scale efficiently without device reconfiguration or operational overhead.

The launch is seen by Telenor IoT as marking a significant step in its mission to deliver faster, more reliable and regionally optimised internet of things (IoT) connectivity for enterprises operating across multiple markets.

In April 2025, the IoT division of the leading Nordic telco claimed to have taken a major leap forward in the IoT sector by becoming one of the first to adopt GSMA SGP.32, the latest embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) standard, developed specifically to address the challenges of IoT.

Building on the configuration that allows a device to access mobile data services, the Global APN service is also further attributed with helping customers achieve optimal global network access by enabling devices to dynamically connect to Telenor IoT’s local points of presence (PoP). Telenor IoT now operates standard PoP for global IoT services in Europe, Stockholm (Primary), Amsterdam (Failover); Asia-Pacific, Singapore (Primary & Failover); and the Americas: Ashburn (Primary) and Los Angeles (Failover).

The Global APN service is designed to simplify global IoT deployments by enabling companies to use a single APN name across all regions – Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Devices automatically connect to the geographically closest PoP, ensuring optimised performance without reconfiguration.

Key benefits are said to include single APN name worldwide, eliminating the need for multiple region-specific APNs and reducing device configuration complexity; automatic routing to the nearest PoP, minimising latency and improving efficiency; “seamless” operation across all active Telenor IoT PoPs, in the US, Europe and Asia with no device reconfiguration needed; and support for both Standard and Private APN configurations, depending on customer needs.

In addition to the existing local break-out possibilities in partner networks with Local Access, Telenor is attempting to build a stronger global connectivity foundation. Multiple regional PoPs are also available, and customers gain a faster, more resilient data path for regional IoT traffic and improved performance for latency-sensitive use cases such as payments, real-time analytics and industrial automation.

Telenor IoT said it will be working closely with local operators and peering partners to continuously optimise routing paths so that device traffic takes the shortest, most efficient route through the network. Combined with the Global APN, the company is confident its Regional Access footprint will provide a “powerful” foundation for enterprises whose IoT services require lower latency, strong resilience and global scalability.

Global APN is now available for enterprise customers using Telenor IoT’s Managed Connectivity services. Existing customers can activate the service through their Telenor IoT representatives.