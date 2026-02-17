Silverstone takes mobile connectivity to full throttle

Silverstone, which hosts more than 1.5 million visitors each year, has engaged Boldyn Networks to deliver a major connectivity upgrade seeing a new, permanent high-capacity 5G mobile network.

An iconic motor racing course, Silverstone is the home of British motor racing. Its first Grand Prix was held at the former RAF base in Northamptonshire in 1948 in front of an estimated 100,000 people. The course has held all but 17 of the British GP races since then. In 2025, 164,000 spectators attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with more than 500,000 total attendees across the four-day weekend.

Connectivity services on the course have so far relied on temporary mobile infrastructure that is deployed for just a few months each racing season. These short-term solutions were not designed for big crowds and often meant that connectivity was constrained by tens of thousands of people connecting simultaneously to the network.

To address these challenges, the Boldyn 5G mobile network will provide fans, race teams and broadcasters with “seamless” connectivity all year round. The network is based on Boldyn’s active Distributed Antenna System (DAS) which has seen use at other major sporting arenas.

By replacing the previously deployed temporary systems with a permanent, high‑capacity network, Boldyn is confident that Silverstone will also benefit from improved operational efficiency, reducing setup time, minimising seasonal engineering work, and ensuring consistent performance for every event throughout the year.

The technology will be rolled out across 25 locations around the circuit, and the architecture features 57 high-capacity sectors across 87 DAS zones which are claimed to be able to ensure reliable connectivity even during peak attendance.

Significantly, the new network is capable of supporting all UK mobile network operators to provide a faster, smoother and more reliable mobile experience across the venue, and it uses advanced connectivity technology to handle the huge amount of sharing, streaming and real‑time engagement. Boldyn assured this allows fans to stay connected, capture every moment and enjoy race days without frustrating signal drop‑outs.

Once live, the new network will deliver high-quality 5G mobile coverage across Silverstone not only on a race weekend, but also for year-round events, and will support Silverstone’s future needs, both during race weekends and outside of busy event periods. For example, visitors enjoying the brand-new karting facility, staying overnight at Escapade or visiting the Wing for a conference or dinner will all enjoy reliable high-speed connectivity.

Commenting on the deployment, Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle said: “This new network delivers the performance and resilience we need to support fans, customers and partners and allows us to share information and unforgettable iconic moments that will enhance their visit. We’re delighted to be working with Boldyn to bring world-class connectivity to everyone who comes through our gates.”

Boldyn Networks CEO of UK & Ireland, Brendan O’Reilly, added: “As the legendary home of the British Grand Prix, and the venue for the first Formula 1 World Championship over 75 years ago, Silverstone is a place where excitement and expectations are at their highest every race weekend. Boldyn is very proud to be supporting this iconic venue with connectivity infrastructure built to match its world-famous reputation. The deployment will provide Silverstone with a future-ready mobile network designed to continue pleasing fans, teams and broadcasters for years to come.”