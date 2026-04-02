Wilson Connectivity, Autonomous Systems team for in-building wireless service

Wireless communication technology provider Wilson Connectivity has announced a joint development partnership with Autonomous Systems to bring automated, digitally transformed capabilities to phases of in-building wireless infrastructure spanning initial deployment through ongoing optimisation.

The full network lifecycle management offering combines Wilson’s 30-year track record in distributed antenna systems (DAS), private 5G and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) with Autonomous Systems’ cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-ready monitoring platform to give enterprises real-time, automated visibility into their networks from day one of deployment through to ongoing optimisation.

The combined service is said to have the “genuinely interesting” quality of flipping the traditional models currently used by enterprises running DAS or private networks.

Most organisations that operate in-building wireless systems rely on reactive, manual processes to resolve connectivity issues. Technicians are dispatched only after problems are reported, leading to prolonged disruptions and higher operational costs.

Wilson’s product replaces that model with continuous, automated monitoring and active testing that measures actual quality of experience for voice, messaging, over-the-top and streaming. The system is designed to scale across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, higher education and hospitality. It’s also multi-operator and works across active, hybrid and passive DAS, as well as private 5G and CBRS.

Furthermore, the service is optimised for multi-operator environments and scales across healthcare facilities, manufacturing floors, logistics centres, datacentres, K-12 schools, higher education campuses and hospitality venues where reliable connectivity is essential for operations and public safety communications.

Wilson’s Hybrid DAS is said to be built to be installed quickly to improve in-building wireless signal through multi-channel amplification for the most simultaneous bandwidth. This is said to result in users gaining more control and a lower total cost of ownership through remote network scanning and monitoring, and energy-efficient, space-saving design.

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Cell signals for all devices on all carriers can be enhanced up to 5G speeds with the Hybrid DAS service, which also delivers the precision of Bi-Directional Antenna amplification using enterprise-grade quality with fibre-optic transport. This is said to offer “the greatest” versatility, coverage and capacity.

“This is a major step forward for Wilson and for the customers who depend on us,” said Payam Maveddat, general manager for enterprise at Wilson Connectivity. “We’re no longer just providing coverage. We’re giving enterprises and their partners a complete, integrated solution that manages the entire network lifecycle with real-time intelligence. That means fewer truck rolls, faster problem resolution and a better experience for the people who rely on these networks every day.”

Said to be built to unify automated monitoring and management, the Autonomous Systems platform combines zero-touch visibility sensors with fully cloud-integrated workflow automation to streamline operations and accelerate decision-making. By transforming network and service data into actionable intelligence, Autonomous Systems says it can empower organisations to enhance efficiency, strengthen network resilience and optimise performance at scale.

Autonomous Systems CEO Steve Urvik said: “Wilson saw where the market was heading and made a strategic decision to lead their industry enabling full network life-cycle automation. Working together on this joint development, we’ve built something that gives Wilson’s customers and partners a level of integrated network visibility and control that simply wasn’t available in the market before.”

The service will be available globally in the second quarter of 2026. Pricing will be based on a combination of intelligent probe hardware and subscription-based remote monitoring.