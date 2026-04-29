Leeds Bradford Airport takes mobile connectivity to higher altitude

With a busy peak summer travel period ahead, and passenger numbers expected to reach seven million by 2030, staff and passengers at Leeds Bradford Airport will be reliant on reliable mobile coverage, and to facilitate this, the airport has checked in with connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider Freshwave to deliver reliable 4G mobile connectivity from all of the UK mobile network operators to its refurbished terminal and newly opened extension.

Yorkshire’s primary airport, Leeds Bradford has been in operation at its site since 1931, seven miles and nine miles respectively from the cities from which it takes its name. In recent years, airport passengers have grown significantly from 1.2 million a year in 1997 to 2.9 million in 2007. The airport now welcomes over four million passengers a year as it serves more than 80 destinations.

Looking to the future, the site’s operator says as a regional airport its success is one that it shares with the Yorkshire region, and that it was strategically planning growth and development with the local economy, environment and stakeholders in mind. To help achieve its ambitions, the operator is working on its Route to 2030 strategic development plan, which expects annual passenger numbers to increase from four million to seven million by 2030.

Leeds Bradford is undergoing a multi-million-pound regeneration programme designed to equip the airport for the future, and enhance passenger experience by creating new retail and dining outlets, improved passport control, more security lanes, and an upgraded immigration zone.

The project features the construction of a three-storey extension, known as the X25 building, which opened in June 2025, and the refurbishment of the existing terminal, increasing floor area by 38% and boosting seating capacity by 83%. The Leeds Bradford Airport regeneration programme is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

Underpinning this growth is the need to improve communications at the airport, as reliable indoor mobile coverage is essential for modern airports. Responses from the C-suite and IT directors in Freshwave’s Mobile connectivity ROI index noted that reliable indoor connectivity can unlock next-gen technologies such as real-time footfall tracking, enhanced safety monitoring and smart facility management, helping to keep passengers moving smoothly through the terminal.

The report also highlighted that 68% of respondents see improved customer satisfaction as the biggest opportunity for venues, reinforcing the direct link between better mobile coverage and better passenger experience.

To that end, Leeds Bradford Airport is deploying Freshwave’s Omni Network as an ongoing managed service, ensuring passengers and staff stay connected regardless of their mobile provider.

At launch in June 2024, Omni Network was described as a world first, offering 4G mobile connectivity indoors from all the UK mobile network operators via a combined small cell unit. It boasts more than six million square feet of real estate live or in-build. Omni Network was previously only available on Andrew Onecell, but the service is now multi-supplier, being available using Ericsson Radio Dot technology, which is seeing use in the new 5G on Omni offer.

Freshwave has already connected 85,000 sq ft across three floors of the recently opened terminal extension, delivered as part of Phase 1 of the LBA: Regen programme. This includes baggage reclaim, new food and beverage areas, and retail outlets including World Duty Free. The Omni Network is described as being “fully scalable”, and will be deployed across another 44,000 sq ft of the terminal’s extension in the near future. This covers the new security area, ensuring, claimed Freshwave, that all users benefit from all-operator coverage.

This is designed to allow passengers to access travel apps, browse, and keep in touch with friends and family before take-off. It also keeps airport staff communication smooth and secure by enabling the push-to-talk over cellular radio service to use the 4G offering.

Adrian Rollins, head of information systems at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re pleased to have worked with Freshwave to bring our passengers and staff reliable mobile coverage ahead of the busy summer period. With passenger numbers expected to reach seven million by 2030, this upgrade is a vital part of future-proofing our airport and getting the most out of digital systems that depend on mobile. Freshwave have been a trusted partner, expertly delivering the mobile system within a live, fully operational airport environment.”

Brendan Hourihane, senior director at Freshwave, said: “By investing in an all-operator neutral host solution, Leeds Bradford Airport have put the needs of their passengers and staff first, assuring signal no matter which network they use. Up to 80% of mobile data traffic occurs indoors; Omni Network is an energy and cost-efficient solution that gives everyone the coverage they need with an approach that can easily be replicated by other regional airports.”