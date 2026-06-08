Scale of Synnovis breach widens as Essex NHS Trust comes forward

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust (MSE), which is responsible for sites in Chelmsford, Basildon and Southend, is to contact an unspecified number of its patients whose personal data was stolen in the 2024 Qilin ransomware attack on NHS lab services partner Synnovis.

The incident caused chaos across parts of the NHS, with hospitals in South London particularly badly affected, and led to thousands of cancelled outpatient appointments and elective procedures. The Qilin gang later published over 400GB of sensitive data taken from the various NHS bodies to which Synnovis provides testing services.

However, while the basic facts of the incident were quickly established, it took nearly 18 months for Synnovis to complete its full forensic investigation and to begin to inform downstream NHS organisations that their patients’ data were compromised. MSE was among those bodies informed towards the end of 2025, and it has since conducted its own investigation into the breach.

MSE deputy chief executive Dawn Scawfield said: “Records relating to patients who had a mixture of specialist diagnostic tests were affected. Some data is not directly linked to patients, so we are still waiting for confirmation on exact numbers. Once we have established who those patients are, we will be in contact with any who have been affected.”

At the time of writing, Computer Weekly understands that approximately 2,380 records are involved, and that while the exact time period during which the affected tests were conducted is yet to be determined, all of the exposed data relate to tests taken before 3 June 2024, the approximate date of the Synnovis attack.