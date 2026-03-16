Companies House restarts online services following cyber breach

Companies House, the UK’s business registrar, has successfully rebooted its online WebFiling service after it emerged that a previously-unknown cyber security issue exposed various data on companies and people associated with them to other logged-in users.

The flaw – which appears to have arisen during a WebFiling update last year – was never accessible to the general public and only logged-in users in possession of an authorised code could have exploited it, Companies House pulled WebFiling offline at lunchtime on Friday 13 March in order to investigate and remediate.

Companies House found the data exposed included dates of birth, residential addresses and company addresses. It also discovered that it may have been possible for people to make unauthorised actions – such as changing directors or even filing accounts.

It stressed that no credentials or data used for identity verification such as passport information, and neither could any existing filed documents have been altered.

Companies House chief executive Andy King said: “We are asking all companies to check their registered details and filing history to make sure everything appears correct. If a company has a concern, please raise a complaint and include evidence to describe the concern.

“I recognise that this incident will have caused concern and inconvenience to many of the companies and individuals who rely on our services. I am sorry for that.

“Companies House takes its responsibility to protect the data entrusted to us extremely seriously. We have taken swift action to secure and restore our service, and are committed to doing everything in our power to support those affected and to making sure that our services continue to merit the trust placed in them,” said King.

The incident has been reported to both the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). King said that the registrar was still actively analysing its data to try to identify any anomalies. He added: “If we find evidence that anyone has used this issue to access or change another company’s details without authorisation, we will take firm action.”

Simple vulnerability The issue was first reported to Companies House by Dan Neidle, of non-profit thinktank Tax Policy Associates, on behalf of John Hewitt, operations director at Ghost Mail, a provider of mailing address services. Writing online Neidle said the vulnerability was “incredibly simple” to exploit. All a logged-in user needed to do was click through the ‘file for another company’ option – which would usually prompt for an authentication code to stop unauthorised access. However, if the logged-in user hit their backspace key a few times they would be sent back not to their own dashboard, but to the ‘target’ company’s. Neidle said that the two men were able to use the vulnerability to view the private dashboard of another individual – with permission from them – and to successfully modify his own registered address at Companies House. “I was incredulous at what John showed me,” he said.