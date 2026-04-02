Net Insight introduces programmable video production network

As live media workflows become increasingly distributed across facilities, partner networks and cloud environments, technology advances are creating programmable demarcation points between operational domains. Given this dynamic, Net Insight is introducing programmable Trust Boundaries that make live media interconnection predictable as traffic moves between facilities, networks and cloud environments.

Explaining what made the launch, Net Insight said that as live production becomes increasingly distributed, media network traffic must move seamlessly across operational domains. It added that while IP networks provide flexibility, they lack inherent limitations, making predictable live operation difficult at scale.

“IP networks were designed for flexibility, not predictability,” said Damien Nagle, product manager at Net Insight. “The real challenge in modern media workflows is controlling live media traffic as it moves between operational domains. Trust Boundaries introduce the controlled limitations that make large-scale IP production predictable and automatable.”

Trust Boundaries introduce controlled IP demarcation points that transform interconnection from manual network configuration into programmable and deterministic infrastructure. They are essentially designed to allow broadcasters and rights holders to manage media flows, maintain deterministic low-latency performance and securely connect multiple organisations across shared infrastructure.

Integrated into the Open Media Platform and powered by Nimbra Live Intelligence, Trust Boundaries enable automated and controlled IP domain interconnection for large-scale live production, and represent “the next evolution” beyond traditional media gateways.

Bringing system-level intelligence, automation and service-level control to complex, multi-domain live environments, the Trust Boundaries support formats such as uncompressed video and JPEG XS at up to 800 Gbps per rack unit.

Other core functions and key capabilities of the new tech include: programmable Trust Boundaries with open APIs; integration with Open Media Platform; centralised control; automated IP domain interconnection; domain translation between IP environments; support for uncompressed and JPEG XS; deterministic low-latency performance; per-flow protection (SMPTE ST 2022-7); Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS)-controlled media flows for standards-based orchestration; strict bandwidth policing per flow and per aggregate to guarantee quality of service (QoS).

Using standards-based open APIs for system integration and orchestration, Trust Boundaries are also intended to enable automated service provisioning and dynamic control of media endpoints while maintaining deterministic low-latency network performance.

Services can be deployed using consistent applications and use case definitions to produce predictable behaviour across networks and endpoints. When operated through Nimbra Live Intelligence, Trust Boundaries provide centralised visibility and automation across distributed production environments.

As a native part of the Open Media Platform, Trust Boundaries combine transport, security demarcation and media adaptation into a unified system optimised for real-time media. This is said to enable true IP interconnection between facilities and partner networks without the complexity and scaling limitations of traditional media gateways, enabling a transition toward native IP interconnection at scale.

Instead of deploying gateways that convert IP media back to SDI for security and interoperability, Net Insight said organisations can now interconnect directly over IP while maintaining predictable control at domain boundaries.

Trust Boundaries also are seen as being able to secure multi-organisation interconnection hubs where broadcasters, affiliates and partners can connect directly to shared network infrastructure while remaining fully separated and controlled.