Orange, Synamedia join forces to expand multi-CDN reach

There are few marketplaces with a thinner tolerance of service failure than in streaming video, where quality of service is paramount, and to give video platforms a smarter way to route traffic across several content delivery network (CDNs), ensuring reliable streaming, telco Orange has forged a partnership with video software provider Synamedia.

The companies say their move represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a telco CDN and a multi-CDN platform switching provider, and aims to show how international content providers can adopt a flexible, scalable, multi-CDN strategy. This will allow them to seamlessly integrate several CDN providers, enabling providers to expand their coverage and reach new markets.

Specifically, by integrating Orange’s CDN with Synamedia’s Quortex Switch multi-CDN platform, the two firms believe customers will be able to benefit from broader reach, especially in the Middle East and Africa region, where Orange has an extensive footprint.

Launched in March 2025, Quortex Switch’s application programming interface-based integration and configuration capabilities are designed to offer the flexibility to allow customers to expand distribution without altering existing infrastructure or disrupting current CDN partnerships. It allows them to streamline delivery based on quality of experience metrics and allows users to segment viewers based on their geo-location.

The Quortex Switch software as a service-based tool is also designed to simplify the design of multi-CDN systems while supporting low-latency streaming at high quality and disaster recovery as required. It is also said to use traffic balancing and intelligent content delivery to dynamically route users to the optimal content sources, and enables mid-stream switching across multiple CDNs to enhance the quality of viewing experiences.

Highlighting the benefit to users in the Middle East and Africa, Orange cited research from Statista projecting Africa’s streaming market will grow by 50% by 2030.

Orange claims to operate one of the most extensive and trusted CDN footprints in the Middle East and Africa, and that it was able to ensure international content providers’ ability to scale video services securely, cost-effectively and in full compliance with local regulations.

Orange regards such an infrastructure as giving it and Synamedia a clear advantage in reaching high-growth, underserved markets across the region. The partnership also aligns with Orange’s strategic vision to support the growing demand for content across Middle East and Africa and foster new collaborative opportunities within the CDN ecosystem.

“This alliance showcases how any CDN customer can now easily benefit from Orange’s strengths in CDN, particularly across Middle East and Africa, by taking advantage of this partnership to create an eco-system with Synamedia’s Multi-CDN management system,” said Cédric Hardouin, vice-president of CDN and edge at Orange Wholesale.

“Orange’s CDN stands out for its ability to extend content providers’ reach while ensuring optimal quality of service. It offers a powerful way to scale global content delivery, backed by a trusted European partner.”

Ed Allfrey, general manager of video network at Synamedia, added: “This is our first partnership with a telecom-grade CDN provider, and it breaks new ground by extending the reach of reliable, scalable CDNs to emerging markets thanks to Orange’s CDN proof of performance in the Middle East and Africa.

“Orange has demonstrated the importance of its services’ low latency, compliance and privacy, and now it has another string to its bow with seamless CDN switching,” he said.