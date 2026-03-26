Filtronic unveils DIFI service to enable virtualised satellite ground stations

The global growth in data demand from high-throughput satellites, low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations and defence applications have all heightened the need for space communications architectures that are scalable, secure and less operationally burdensome, and to address these pressures directly, Filtronic has launched a Digital Intermediate Frequency (DIFI) comms service.

The space, defence and telecoms infrastructure provider says DIFI represents a fundamental shift in how signals are transported in modern satellite and defence communication systems. By sampling analogue signals, encapsulating them as encrypted IP packets and transmitting them over standard ethernet networks, DIFI is designed to eliminate dependence on heavy analogue IF infrastructure and multiple coaxial cable runs.

Filtronic added that this modern approach not only simplifies installation and reduces the operational burden for ground‑segment teams, but also drives down both capital expenditure and ongoing operational expenditure.

And with fewer physical components to install, maintain and replace, the company believes that operators can achieve lower capex from the outset and reduced opex over the lifecycle of the system, and, critically, with added resilience as they can focus efforts on protecting one centralised secure facility, while eliminating potential vulnerabilities at each individual antenna site.

The technology has been built to support the transition to fully virtualised satellite ground stations and promises lower costs, simpler deployment and greater security for ground terminal operators. It has been engineered to accelerate the industry’s transition from traditional analogue RF infrastructure to flexible and secure RF-over-IP connectivity for cloud-enabled satellite networks. It is also seen as especially appropriate for those wishing to take advantage of higher band frequencies such as those used at Ka, Q/V, E and W bands.

The platform is based on six transmit-and-receive RF channels, each capable of interfacing to carriers up to 2.5 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth on IF carrier frequencies up to 6GHz. The RF signals can be sampled at 8 to 14bit level and the encapsulated RF signals are transmitted over IP via a 100 gigabit ethernet port with a second port being enabled should additional data rate be needed.

This bandwidth – described by Filtronic as “exceptionally wide” – provides a substantial performance advantage over existing lower‑bandwidth services in the market, while maintaining a competitive pricing model. In addition, an internal RF mezzanine board can be customised with tailored IF filtering for Block Upconverter and Block Downconverter applications, giving operators the flexibility to adapt the system to the specific needs of their ground segment.

Aligned with the IEEE-ISTO STD 4900 standard, the DIFI system supports interoperability across an expanding ecosystem of digital IF systems. As an active member of the DIFI Consortium, Filtronic is participating in regular multi-supplier interoperability trials, reinforcing the company’s commitment to open, standards-based innovation.

Filtronic regards the introduction of the DIFI platform as reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in enabling high performance, mission-critical communication systems. By offering wider bandwidth, greater flexibility, stronger security and a significantly reduced hardware footprint, the company claims the offering sets a benchmark for the next generation of digital IF infrastructure.

“Digital IF is a pivotal technology for the future of satellite communications, and its adoption marks a major step forward in enabling truly virtualised, cloud‑ready architectures, said Filtronic head of systems engineering Nima Razavi-Ghods.

“With this new product, we’ve focused not only on delivering outstanding bandwidth and performance, but also on ensuring that the solution is practical, interoperable and future‑proof. Our goal is to give operators a platform that reduces hardware complexity, strengthens resilience and unlocks the full potential of digital transformation across the ground segment.”