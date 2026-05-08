Swissto12, HPS/LSS intro satellite unfurling antenna reflector

In the latest part of its recent continued efforts to build end-to-end space systems, Swissto12 has inked a major contract with German high-performance space subsystem provider HPS/LSS to provide its HummingSat platform with a large deployable L-band reflector antenna that unfolds in orbit after launch.

Adding extra capability to its core system, opening up an entirely new category of space system and an alternative to traditional low Earth orbit (LEO)-based D2D architectures, Swissto12 hopes to reinforce Europe’s advanced capabilities in satellite engineering, bringing together Swiss and German expertise in an ecosystem backed by the European space agency (ESA).

Specifically, the collaboration will see the Munich-based consortium provide a large deployable reflector subsystem (LDRS) for the Neastar-1 mission, built on HummingSat, enabling what is claimed to be the world’s first direct-to-device media broadcasting capabilities from geostationary orbit.

The HummingSat platform is described as a new class of geostationary satellites that are “significantly” smaller and more cost-efficient than conventional GEO craft. HummingSat is seen as offering new economics for the geostationary satellite market, unlocking faster builds, lower costs and ride-share launches. It should also offer a telecoms-grade service backbone that plugs directly into the 3GPP non-terrestrial networks standard, designed for mass-market adoption.

Swissto12 believes its form factor can support cost-effective production and ride-share launch opportunities with its proprietary, space-qualified additive manufacturing technology and advanced radio frequency (RF) systems, further enhancing payload performance, streamlining production, and reducing manufacturing time and cost.

The craft was developed in collaboration with the ESA through its public-private partnership programme. The company said its RF products benefit from unique and patented 3D printing technologies and associated radio frequency product designs that deliver lightweight, compact, high-performing and “competitive” RF functionality. First deliveries are scheduled for 2027.

The German-led antenna reflector subsystem is the result of more than 15 years of development under the ESA’s Advanced Research in Telecommunications (Artes) programme, ESA’s Earth Observation Technology Development activities, and the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme. The contract for the Neastar-1-LDRS is co-funded by ESA, with core funding from the German Space Agency within the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) and further contributions from additional ESA member states.

Since the inception of the HummingSat programme, Swissto12 has developed a large industrial footprint in Germany, and the company noted that this latest contract further strengthens the German partnership and contribution to HummingSat.

In the context of future cooperation, Swissto12 said it is positioning its small geostationary satellite and advanced multi-orbit payload technologies as a “strong technical and strategic fit” with the German Federal Government’s Space Strategy, in particular, with its priorities around secure communications.

The HPS/LSS consortium joins a network of German supply chain partners including ASP, AST, DLR, Tesat, Thales Germany, Jena Optronik and Rockwell Collins Germany.

The company said that this ecosystem reflects an increasingly confident space posture, whereby European satellite companies are selected to build advanced systems for European customers – both commercial and government.

“Collaboration with HPS/LSS was fast and effective from the first day. We value their culture of precision engineering, deep-tech innovation, and commitment to excellence along with a drive for fast and efficient execution,” said Emile de Rijk, CEO and founder of Swissto12. “They have demonstrated a strong technical heritage and proven track record in building LDRS, notably for ESA missions, underscoring the progress of ESA and DLR’s vision to develop resilient, sovereign space capabilities.”

Laurent Jaffart, director of resilience, navigation and connectivity at ESA, added: “ESA’s long-term investment in innovation and partnerships enable cutting-edge technologies to be brought to market, crucially boosting Europe’s global competitiveness, while strengthening autonomy and resilience. By leveraging Europe’s industrial excellence within two of our key member states, this contract is a prime example of how strong collaboration will be translated into advancing the next-generation of connectivity – particularly in the direct-to-device domain.”