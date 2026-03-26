Connectivity to the fore as Sunderland commits to 2035 digital strategy

The UK city of Sunderland has set out what it believes is one of the UK’s most ambitious plans to ensure every resident can thrive in an increasingly digital world by 2035.

In 2019, Sunderland City Council launched its Smart City Programme, using a whole-systems approach and public-private partnerships, including a 20-year joint venture with Boldyn Networks, and collaborations with Microsoft and leading UK gigabit broadband provider CityFibre.

Through the “network of networks” that have been created, the city has been deploying digital services across transport, health, education and public safety – such as assistive technologies in more than 6,800 homes, autonomous mobility shuttles, and Smart Playparks with interactive play equipment and 5G connectivity at major venues.

The latter includes a project to enhance connectivity at The Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland’s Premier League football club. This involves the UK government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, whose interest is in the use of Open RAN mobile technology use cases in high-demand density (HDD) locations; Sunderland City Council, which sees the football club as central to the city’s identity and part of its regional inward investment plan, and also includes a new eSports location; operator Virgin Media O2; shared network infrastructure provider Boldyn Networks, which is developing a business model and tech stack for the HDD use case; and Perform Green, a smart society and digital transformation firm.

Since 2023, the city has helped more than 10,000 people online by launching 37 “digital health hubs” in local communities, as well as rolling out full-fibre internet from 25% to 82% of households.

Explaining the need for the acceleration of the digital programme, the city council said that thousands of people in Sunderland are still being locked out of everyday opportunities because they lack access to digital skills, technology and support. In Sunderland, digital exclusion is seen as being closely linked to wider inequalities – disproportionately affecting people on lower incomes, those with disabilities and those without qualifications.

As most everyday services move online, the city council warns that exclusion can limit people’s access to education, employment, banking, healthcare and human connection. Yet it added that in the past three years, the proportion of digitally excluded people in Sunderland has fallen from one in three to one in four.

Through the 2035 strategy, Sunderland City Council says that it and its partners will take a “fully joined-up approach” to tackling digital exclusion – improving access to affordable internet, data and devices, building skills and confidence, and ensuring services are inclusive, easy to use and designed around people’s needs.

Hilary Armstrong, chair of the government’s Digital Inclusion Action Committee, said: “Sunderland has shown what is possible when inclusion is placed at the centre of digital transformation. It is leading the way in demonstrating how technology can serve people and communities – not the other way around. There is, of course, more to do. Ensuring everyone can afford connectivity, access devices and build the confidence to use digital tools will remain at the heart of this mission. But the foundations laid here are strong, and the ambition of this city is unmistakable.”

Alison Smith, portfolio holder for smart cities at Sunderland City Council, added: “Digital inclusion is about more than providing devices or internet access – it’s about building people’s confidence and skills to use technology safely and effectively. Our commitment is clear: we want everyone to be able to take part and thrive in an increasingly digital world. And by working with partners across the city to deliver this strategy, we want to ensure no-one and nowhere gets left behind.”

Liz St Louis, Sunderland City Council’s director of smart cities and enabling services, said: “Digital inclusion is the key that unlocks many opportunities. It enables students to learn, supports people’s health conditions, helps households manage their finances, and opens the door to job opportunities. This strategy is a vital part of our plans to reduce inequality and build trust across the city.”