Lawyers take EncroChat hacking operation to French supreme court

Lawyers are heading to the French supreme court to challenge the legality of a police operation which intercepted millions of messages from the EncroChat encrypted phone network.

The lawyers applied for an immediate hearing in the Cour de Cassation in Paris after the court of appeal in Nancy declared, without giving immediate reasons, that the EncroChat operation was legal under French law.

The case, which is expected to go the European Court of Human Rights, could affect prosecutions in the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden if France’s highest court finds that the operation was unlawful.

Paris-based lawyers Robin Binsard and Guillame Martine, founders of law-firm Binsard Martine, claim that the interception operation against the phone network, which has caused widespread disruption to organised crime groups in Europe, breaches French law and the French Constitution.

The French Gendarmerie harvested more than 120 million messages from EncroChat phone users in multiple countries, in a novel interception operation that provided a rich source of intelligence and evidence on the activities of criminal groups.

Julie André, assistant to the national member for France at Eurojust, disclosed in May that the French desk at the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation had received 250 European Investigation Orders (EIOs) requesting the use of the EncroChat data in judicial proceedings. She said the number was growing daily.

Binsard told Computer Weekly that the court of appeal in Nancy had yet to give any reasons for an oral finding that the EncroChat operation complied with French law, but that the case raised major questions for the supreme court.

“It is a very important case for French judges because the EncroChat hacking is the origin of hundreds of criminal proceedings,” he said. “It is a sensitive case that involves important legal arguments around defence secrecy, global hacking, and the difference between data capture and interception.”