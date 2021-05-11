Swedish court finds ambiguities in hacked EncroChat cryptophone evidence

A Swedish court has overturned a ruling to convict a 23-year-old man accused of illegal firearm possession based on evidence obtained from the EncroChat hack, raising questions about its reliability in Swedish courts.

The Svea Court of Appeal in Stockholm found “ambiguities” in the evidence from the EncroChat encrypted phone network presented by the prosecutor, but did not reject the material altogether.

Public defender Jacob Asp said: “The verdict clearly states that material obtained from the EncroChat hack has no legal value whatsoever. Future trials will have the same outcome.”

More than 700 phones in Sweden were tapped in the operation, leading to hundreds of investigations and high-profile court cases across the country, according to French court documents.

Investigators from France’s digital crime unit infiltrated the EncroChat encrypted phone network in April 2020, capturing 70 million messages.

The operation, supported by Europol, led to arrests in the UK, Holland, Germany, Sweden, France and other countries, of criminals involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offences.