EncroChat hearings delayed as lawyers seek disclosure on police hacking

Court hearings into the EncroChat encrypted phone network compromised by French police have been delayed after lawyers requested prosecutors to disclose further evidence on law enforcement’s capabilities to decrypt communications.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has made more than 1,550 arrests under Operation Venetic after the French Gendarmerie harvested millions of supposedly secure messages from the EncroChat cryptophone network, which police say was used by criminal groups.

Defence lawyers have argued that the disclosure of evidence has been made more difficult because disclosure officers do not understand the technical detail in documents relating to police hacking of the EncroChat encrypted phone network.

The courts are preparing to hear up to a dozen preparatory hearings that will decide on the lawfulness, admissibility and reliability of material retrieved from the EncroChat network – the decisions in which will be binding on future prosecutions.

The NCA has not disclosed details of how many people have been charged under Operation Ventetic, the UK’s response to the takedown of EncroChat, but it is understood that around 450 defendants are contesting their prosecutions across the UK.

Issues impact on multiple cases Jonathan Kinnear QC is overseeing the national strategy for all 250 prosecution cases in the UK – including dealing with legal challenges to the admissibility of EncroChat evidence – for the Crown Prosecution’s Organised Crime Division. Speaking at a preparatory hearing, he said prosecution lawyers were working to process requests for discovery from defence lawyers. He told a court that defence lawyers had submitted documents from public websites, some of which were marked “top secret” or “top secret strap one” in evidence. “We have been working on a response to defence disclosure requests and re-reviewing the disclosure position over the course of last week and this weekend,” he said. “Given the complexity of the issues, including the technical nature of them and the sheer volume of the material involved, we have not yet completed that review. These are important issues that have an impact not just on this case, but on a significant number of other cases.”

New questions after second cryptophone hack Defence lawyers raised new questions about the capabilities of law enforcement to decrypt live communications after Belgian and Dutch police announced they had infiltrated a second secure cryptophone network, Sky ECC. Belgian and Dutch police disclosed during a press conference on 10 March 2021 that they had intercepted more than one billion encrypted messages from the Sky Cryptophone network, and had decrypted half of them. Sky ECC phone Defence lawyers have raised questions over whether the joint operation between the UK, France and Holland had the ability to decrypt messages from EncroChat. If true, they argue, that would undermine facts presented in earlier court hearings. “If it turns out there have been investigations with the NCA or other British agencies, and that involves decryption of messages whilst in transmission, this is clearly disclosable and goes to the heart of the case,” one defence lawyer told a judge the day after the announcement. Experts are divided over how the French Gendarmerie obtained the decrypted messages, notes and photographs from the EncroChat network.