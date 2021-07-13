Dutch prosecutor ordered to give evidence on EncroChat hack

A Dutch court has ruled that a public prosecutor involved in the investigation into the EncroChat encrypted phone network should give evidence on the operation.

The decision is the first time an official has been required to explain the role of the Netherlands in the operation to hack EncroChat, which has led to arrests worldwide of hundreds of members of organised crime groups.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service’s public position is that it was not involved in the development or deployment of a “software implant” used by the French Gendarmerie to harvest 120 million messages from the phones, which were largely used by organised criminal groups.

Dutch prosecutors argue that it is not up to the Dutch courts to assess the legality of the French police operation to intercept messages from EncroChat, which were subsequently shared with the Netherlands, the UK, Sweden and other countries.

But the claim has been questioned by defence lawyers in the Netherlands, who point to evidence from the UK and elsewhere that suggests the Dutch and French Gendarmerie worked closely together on the operation.

A court in Den Bosch ruled last week that a public prosecutor involved in the Dutch investigation into EncroChat, codenamed 26Lemont, should give evidence on the Dutch judiciary’s role in the operation with the French.

Impossible to conduct effective defence Defence lawyers representing clients in a drug trial had argued that it was impossible for them to conduct an effective defence because the Public Prosecution Service had refused to provide them with documents they requested that shed light on the hacking operation. They claimed that the French operation against the EncroChat phone network may be in breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which puts boundaries on state interference in the privacy of citizens. The lawyers also argued that the operation against EncroChat may be in breach of Article 6 of the convention, which provides for the right to a fair trial. The East Brabant District Court did not accept there was evidence that the EncroChat operation breached European Convention rights, but it ordered the Public Prosecution Service to testify about the hacking operation for the first time. “The court is of the opinion that in the light of a fair process, the defence must be given the opportunity to exercise more direct control [over the legal process],” it said. The court also asked the Public Prosecution Service to explain in writing why legal authorisation for the hacking operation cannot be disclosed in court proceedings.