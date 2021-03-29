UK courts face evidence ‘black hole’ over police EncroChat mass hacking

Computer forensic and legal experts have questioned the “black hole” of evidence that surrounds intercepted communications from the encrypted phone network EncroChat used in evidence against organised crime groups across the UK.

They claim that law enforcement and prosecutors have not followed long-established forensic principles – potentially undermining evidence being used in prosecutions of people accused of using EncroChat to organise serious crimes.

French investigators broke the supposedly secure EncroChat encrypted mobile phone network which was used by 50,000 people worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK, in April last year, but have refused to disclose how they did it, citing national security.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which received intercept evidence from the French gendarmerie through Europol, has made more than 1,550 arrests.

The NCA has refused to disclose how many people have been charged for crimes as a result of Operation Venetic, its investigation into EncroChat, but it emerged last week that about 450 defendants are challenging their prosecutions.

Duncan Campbell, who acted as a forensic expert in the first review of EncroChat evidence, told an online seminar last week that the way the cases have been brought presents “a profound challenge to long-established computer forensic evidence principles”.

The principles, laid out in the Good practice guide for computer-based electronic evidence produced by the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) – now known as the National Police Chiefs’ Council – are designed to maintain the integrity and continuity of electronic evidence.

For example, they require investigating authorities to commission an independent audit covering how data was created and preserved, how it was acquired, what was done to make it secure, and to protect data from being maliciously changed.

In the case of EncroChat, however, Campbell said: “What we know about the exact mechanism, officially how the data was captured, is a large black hole. Not a single one of these principles can be applied – every one of them is breached.”

Brexit meant UK had to seek permission to work with French As a direct consequence of Brexit, the UK was unable to take part directly in a joint operation with the French and Dutch authorities to harvest data from EncroChat. That led to the NCA having to obtain a European Investigation Order on 11 March 2020 to request access to data obtained by the French gendarmerie. The order allowed the NCA to receive millions of messages, photographs and notes stored on EncroChat phones that were channelled in daily batches through Europol's Sienna computer system's Large File Exchange (LFE).

A court has ruled that the security and intelligence services can no longer rely on ‘general warrants’ to authorise the hacking of large numbers of computers and phones belonging to UK citizens.

MI5 withheld critical information from the home secretary when it applied for warrants to gather telephone and internet data, Britain’s most secret court has heard. How the French extracted the information has not been disclosed in the UK courts, for “defence security” reasons, leaving a significant gap in the evidence chain. The Court of Appeal found, in a controversial decision on 6 February 2021, that messages harvested from the EncroChat phone network through “digital phone tapping” were admissible in UK courts, overturning previous legal precedents. Juries may now face difficult decisions when asked to decide the guilt or innocence of people based on exfiltrated messages from EncroChat phones. Campbell, speaking at a seminar organised by FairTrials, said jurors may feel “repugnance” about convicting defendants based on claims about intercept material supplied by another country, in the absence of corroborating evidence.