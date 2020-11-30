MI5 accused of withholding surveillance compliance failures from cabinet minister

Internal documents reveal MI5 was aware of legal compliance risks from 2010

2010: MI5’s management board is made aware of compliance failure risks. It identified its “technical environment” as high risk.

2011: A compliance review recommends mandatory training for users and the implementation of a retention and deletion policy.

2012: A review of MI5’s “technical environment” examined “user security practices”. MI5 said that it was unclear what steps were taken to implement its recommendations.

May 2013: MI5 management board discusses a paper setting out serious information management risks. It notes that the work was under-resourced given the scale of the problem, and lacked urgency.

2014: MI5 notes a number of risk in its “technical environment (TE)”.

Nov 2014: MI5 identifies that it is at risk of substantial “legal or oversight” failure when gathering information for legal discovery.

2015: An MI5 2014/15 management board performance report warns of the security service’s lack of a formal, comprehensive and effective record, retain and delete policy.

2015: MI5 records in its risk register that it is unable to create, store or retrieve information in a secure, accessible way due to the inadequacy of one of its information handling applications.

January 2016: An MI5 lawyer warns there is legal risk that the security service held data in “ungoverned places”. The paper said there was a considerable risk that MI5 would fail to meet its duty under the Security Service Act to hold data only for as long as necessary.

15 January 2016: MI5 reports six instances of non-compliance with the bulk personal dataset (BPD) handling arrangements and 47 instances of non-compliance with bulk communications data (BCD) handling arrangements between 1 June 2014 and 9 February 2016.

2016: A 2015/16 management board performance report warns of the risk that information is not disposed of appropriately. It said that it undoubtedly had material that it “should have removed from the [IT] estate”.

2016: A risk acceptance statement review of MI5’s “technical environment ” finds that “significant risks” found in the TE in a review in 2012/13 continued to persist.

14 October 2016: MI5 concludes that there is a high likelihood that material that should be disclosed under legal discovery process would not be discovered, or that it would be discovered when it should have been deleted, “leading to substantial legal or oversight failure”. MI5 had been aware of the problem since 2014.

July 2016: An MI5 officer says in a witness statement to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal that there was adequate oversight and handling arrangements for BCD and BPDs, which collect sensitive data on the population.

October 2016: A paper produced for the directors of MI5 and others concludes: “There is a significant risk around the absence of compliance with relevant legislation, codes of practice and handling arrangements.”

15 December 2016: A Home Office note records that MI5 is at risk of not being compliant with the relevant legislation for information handling. This is a “relatively long-standing risk” classified as “red” on the risk register. MI5 has set up a department to introduce training, file reviews and new IT processes to improve compliance with legislation.

March 2017: An MI5 report on the “technical environment” identifies significant risks that it did not comply with relevant legislation and codes of practice and handling arrangements.

6 October 2017: MI5 reports that, contrary to its disclosure in February 2017, it held intercepted data from Privacy International in the “workings” area used by intelligence analysts, which had been collected unlawfully.

October 2017: A paper warning that there remains a legal risk in MI5 failing to find relevant information required for discovery in the “technical environment” is presented to four directors of MI5. It notes that MI5 continues to build some systems that do not have the capability to review, retain and destroy data properly.

January 2018: By now, the MI5 management board knew about serious problems with the way MI5 held data obtained through surveillance warrants in the “technical environment”, including failures to safeguard legal professionally privileged communications. The investigatory powers commissioner, Adrian Fulford, writes that MI5 should have reported the matter to him, and should have considered the legality of continuing to store operational data.

October 2018: An MI5 executive board paper again identifies compliance risks in the “technical environment”. This could lead to successful legal challenges, the loss of confidence of ministers, restrictions on warrants and reputational damage. It says MI5 is unable to provide “robust assurances” to oversight bodies.

4 February 2019: A deputy director of MI5 responsible for managing the legal and compliance teams says in a witness statement to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal that he is satisfied that MI5’s data-handling requirements are in compliance with RIPA.

27 February 2019: MI5 partially discloses compliance breaches first discovered in January 2016, in an oral briefing to the investigatory powers commissioner Adrian Fulford. IPCO inspectors had not identified the problems during earlier audits.

29 February 2019: A submission to the home secretary reports that MI5 planned to disclose two “key challenges faced by the TE” to the regulator, the Investigatory Powers Commissioner.

11 March 2019: MI5 provides a written briefing on its compliance breaches to IPCO. IPCO subsequently orders an audit of MI5 systems.

18-22 March 2019: IPCO carries out its first inspections of MI5’s “technical environment”.

29 March 2019: IPCO’s first inspection report finds that MI5 had a manual system in place for deleting material covered by legal professional privilege (LLP). However, MI5 can give little assurance that it has complied with any conditions imposed on the use and retention of the material. Some systems within the “technical environment” did not allow LLP material to be highlighted at all, and it was possible that flags marking material as LLP would not be carried over in “file shares”.

1 April 2019: MI5 updates its Handbook for judicial commissioners to highlight “mitigations” that would allow warrants to continue to be issued lawfully.

15-16 April 2019: IPCO carries out further inspections of the “technical environment”.

26 April 2019: IPCO’s second inspection report gives two red warnings – which, if left unfixed, would impact compliance – and three amber warnings on MI5’s “technical environment”.

3 May 2019: MI5 identifies compliance problems in “other areas”, including areas it called “technical environment 2, area 1 and area 2”, associated with bulk data collection. It reports that the area is challenging to investigate and that it has only been able to scan some of the files. MI5 was aware of some of the risks in 2016.

8 May 2019: Investigatory powers commissioner Adrian Fulford says MI5 appears to have been aware of a compliance risks in “technology areas 1 and 2” since 2016. Fulford, who had not been told of the breaches, asks MI5 for an immediate briefing, including whether MI5 had been in breach of the Investigatory Powers Act.

9 May 2019: Home secretary issues a written statement on compliance issues at MI5.

15 May 2019: MI5 discloses to Fulford that it did not know what information was held in “technical environment 2”, nor the associated “working practices” under which data is processed.

June 2019: A compliance improvement review concludes that “MI5 must ensure that all its data can be shown to be held in accordance with legal compliance requirements by June 2020”.

28 November 2019: Minutes record that MI5 has identified “significant” risks with legacy IT. MI5’s deputy director general said the risks were being managed appropriately and there was no requirement to brief the home secretary.