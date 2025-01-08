German court finds hacked EncroChat phone evidence inadmissible

A Berlin court has raised questions over whether data from 120 million messages obtained by police hacking an encrypted phone service can continue to be lawfully used as evidence in prosecutions in Germany and other European countries.

The Landgericht Berlin Regional Court has ruled that text messages intercepted by French police from the EncroChat encrypted phone network cannot be used to prosecute a suspect for alleged drugs trafficking offences in Germany.

The decision, by Germany’s largest criminal court, calls into question previous assumptions that under Europe’s mutual recognition principle, intercept evidence obtained by one member state can automatically be used as evidence in other European states.

The court ruling is likely to have implications for the use of evidence obtained from future law enforcement hacking operations into encrypted communications systems, defence lawyer Christian Lödden told Computer Weekly.

Law enforcement operations EncroChat is one of a series of encrypted phone and messaging services to be infiltrated by collaborating law enforcement agencies across Europe since 2020, sparking prosecutions of organised crime groups for drug trafficking and money laundering in multiple countries. French and Dutch police harvested messages from 4,600 EncroChat phone users in Germany and tens of thousands of phone users in other countries after infiltrating EncroChat servers hosted at the OVH datacentre in Roubaix, France, in a novel hacking operation in 2020. A three-year investigation by police into organised crime and drug groups using EncroChat phones led to 6,500 arrests worldwide and the seizure of nearly €900m in cash and assets. The lawfulness of the use of hacked data from EncroChat and other encrypted phone networks has now been called into question following a ruling by the Berlin Regional Court.

Berlin Regional Court decision raises questions The months-long trial heard evidence from German investigators and prosecutors, and reviewed translations of evidence disclosed by the UK’s National Crime Agency during criminal trials involving EncroChat in the UK. A grand chamber of the Berlin Regional Court, made up of three professional judges, a presiding judge and two lay people, found in an oral decision in December that contrary to arguments by European prosecutors, French investigators had not intercepted EncroChat data from a central server in France, but had harvested it from the handsets of EncroChat users in German territory. Read more about key EncroChat decisions in Germany October 2022: Berlin’s Regional Court has asked the European Court of Justice to answer questions about whether the use of hacked EncroChat phone evidence complies with European law.

July 2023: The European Court of Justice hears evidence on whether the collection and sharing of data intercepted by law enforcement from the EncroChat crypto phone network is compatible with European law.

October 2023: Germany lawfully obtained data on German EncroChat users from France, but whether the evidence is legally admissible is a matter for national courts, says advocate general.

April 2024: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) rules that EU member states must formally notify other member states when they intercept communications in their jurisdiction, opening up the way for further legal challenges. Under German law, that meant prosecutors were obliged to seek approval from the German courts to use the French-supplied data in Germany. However, the presiding judge found that prosecutors had failed to seek judicial approval and that German courts would not have authorised the hacking operation against EncroChat under German law.

Questions to European Court of Justice The decision came after the Berlin Regional Court submitted questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) asking whether France’s sharing of hacked EncroChat messages with Germany was permitted under European law. The European court found that, under the European Invesitigation Order (EIO) Directive, France should have formally notified Germany of the interception of EncroChat phones on German soil, and given German authorities the opportunity to object to the operation within 96 hours, if they wished. The court of justice found, contrary to previous German court decisions, that the protections offered by Article 31 of the EIO Directive were designed to protect the rights not only of the country receiving evidence from another EU state but also the individual users of telecoms services intercepted by law enforcement. That contradicted earlier findings of the German supreme court that found Article 31 exists only to support the sovereignty of member states, and cannot be claimed by German citizens as a measure to protect their rights.