Cyber crime officer says French legal challenges to EncroChat are ‘hype’

An officer at the French Gendarmerie’s cyber space command has claimed on social media that a decision by the French Supreme Court over the lawfulness of messages hacked by the police from an encrypted phone network has been “hyped” by defence lawyers.

In an unusual public intervention, Matthieu Audibert, a lawyer and officer of the Gendarmerie’s command in cyber space, ComCyberGend, took to Twitter to contest claims that a ruling by the Cour de Cassation could lead to the dismissal of EncroChat prosecutions.

Audibert, head of partnerships and co-operation at the French cyber crime unit, made the intervention after defence lawyers argued that a decision by the French Supreme Court had raised doubts about the validity of messages covertly harvested by police from EncroChat phones.

French cyber experts working in a joint investigation team with the Dutch were able to recover 120 million messages from more than 30,000 EncroChat phone users after infiltrating servers in Roubaix, France.

The novel interception operation in 2020 led to the arrests of suspected drug dealers and organised criminals in the UK, Sweden, Germany, France and other countries.

The French Supreme Court has sent a case to be reheard in October after finding that the Court of Appeal had not properly considered the failure of prosecutors and police to supply a certificate to authenticate EncroChat data used in evidence – a requirement of French law.

Following the decision, defence lawyers Robin Binsard and Guillaume Martine, who brought the case, urged lawyers in other countries to appeal against the use of EncroChat evidence in court hearings because there was now no guarantee that EncroChat evidence was legally valid.

“We invite our colleagues across Europe to pursue their appeals and to argue that the evidence from EncroChat is illegal, since it is not accompanied by the required attestation of sincerity, as admitted today by the Court of Cassation,” the lawyers said in a statement.