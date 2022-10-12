French Supreme Court rejects EncroChat verdict after lawyers question secrecy over hacking operation

France’s Supreme Court has referred a criminal case that relies on evidence from the hacked EncroChat encrypted phone network back to the court of appeal after finding that prosecutors failed to disclose sufficient information about the hacking operation.

The Cour de Cassation in Paris found that French investigators and prosecutors had failed to supply a certificate to authenticate intercepted phone data and messages obtained from EncroChat phones as required by French law. There was also an absence of technical data about the hacking operation, the court found.

French police and prosecutors refused to disclose how a joint Dutch and French operation to hack EncroChat, which led to thousands of arrests of suspected organised criminals around the world, was undertaken – citing defence secrecy.

Defence lawyer Robin Binsard, co-founder of law firm Binsard Martine, which took the case to the Supreme Court, said last night that the case would be re-heard by the court of appeal to determine whether adequate legal guarantees were in place.

“The Supreme Court stated that, in the absence of a certificate of truthfulness, the evidence covered by defence secrecy could not be legal. The case will be sent to another court to see if the certificate exists. In the meantime, there is no guarantee of validity of evidence from EncroChat,” he wrote on Twitter.

The hearing follows an operation by French cyber experts to harvest 120 million messages from EncroChat phone users in multiple countries, in a novel interception operation that provided a rich source of intelligence and evidence on the activities of criminal groups in 2020.

In the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA), working with regional organised crime units, the Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement agencies, made more than 2,600 EncroChat-related arrests using the French data by December last year.

More than 1,380 people were charged with offences and 260 were convicted under Operation Venetic, the NCA’s response to EncroChat. Police also seized 165 firearms, 3,400 rounds of ammunition, 5,600kg of Class A drugs and £75m in cash.

Yesterday’s French Supreme Court decision set aside an earlier ruling by the court of appeal in Nancy that found the police operation against EncroChat was legal under French law.

The case will now be heard again by a second chamber of the appeal court in Metz in north-east France, which will decide whether the procedural guarantees required to invoke defence secrecy have been followed.

The hacking operation French court documents reveal that investigators asked France’s security service, DGSI, to carry out a surveillance operation on EncroChat after the French Gendarmerie seized phone handsets in police drug raids from 2017 onwards. The French security agency, DGSI, provided technology to spy on users of EncroChat By the end of 2018, Gendarmes based at the C3N digital crime unit in Pontoise had sent a report on the suspected criminal use of EncroChat phones to the Interregional Specialised Prosecution Service (JIRS) in Lille, according to court papers. French police identified servers used by EncroChat, registered to Eric Miguel of Virtue Imports in Vancouver Canada, at a French datacentre run by OVH in Roubaix, and received court permission to copy and analyse the data. Investigations revealed a network of virtual machines, which were used to manage encryption keys, analyse event logs, monitor the use of SIM cards and to assign them to the right device, configure new phones and manage voice calls, customer services and a file exchange server. Police were able to analyse tables of data relating to payments, users and resellers, including the pseudonyms of traders linked to delivery addresses, IMEI numbers on the mobile phones and monthly data consumption of SIM cards. A joint investigation team of French and Dutch police, assisted by Europol, was able to extract messages and photographs from EncroChat phones infected by an “implant” through an update server from April to June 2020, when administrators warned users that the network had been compromised.