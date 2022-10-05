Italian Supreme Court calls for prosecutors to disclose information on Sky ECC hacking operation

The Italian Supreme Court has ruled that encrypted messages obtained by an international police operation to hack a secure phone network used by organised crime groups cannot be used in a pre-trial hearing unless prosecutors explain how the evidence was obtained.

Italy’s Corte di Cassazione found that a defendant should not only have the ability to ask questions about the contents of messages police obtained from the Sky ECC encrypted phone network, but also to question how the investigative process was carried out.

The decision, which follows the refusal of Italian prosecutors and those in other countries to disclose details of the hacking operation, could force prosecutors to reveal information about how police obtained messages from the supposedly secure phone network.

Dutch defence lawyer Justus Resigner said he now planned to raise the issue with the Supreme Court in Holland, where prosecutors have also refused to release information on how Dutch police obtained decrypted messages from the Sky ECC phone network.

Hundreds of millions of messages decrypted Police in Belgium, France and Holland, collaborated in an operation to infiltrate the Sky ECC secure telephone network and succeeded in decrypting hundreds of millions of messages from phones used by organised criminals. Police investigations, which began in Belgium, identified 170,000 people worldwide using Sky ECC phones, which were supplied by the technology company Sky Global, using computer servers based in a French datacentre. Hundreds of arrests of members of drugs crime groups followed in 2021. According to the Italian Supreme Court verdict, first reported by Crimesite in Holland, Italian prosecutors refused to disclose information from Europol about the police interception and decryption operation against Sky ECC to Italy. The decision was dated 15 July 2022 but has only recently been published. Prosecutors argued that the details could not be disclosed as they were “information exchanges between police forces of different countries which could not be used in court”. A lower Italian court had agreed with prosecutors that since the decrypted messages were passed to Italy by foreign judicial authorities, the material could be used without further scrutiny as there was a presumption that the interception had been legally carried out. The case concerned the pre-trial detention of a 31-year-old individual born in Rome who was alleged to have a “criminal association” with drug trafficking and had requested to be placed under house arrest in another part of Italy where he was living with his family.

European Investigation Order Italian police used a European Investigation Order to obtain encrypted messages from the Sky ECC phone network from Europol, which co-ordinated investigations by the French, Belgian and Dutch police. The defendant asked the Italian prosecutor to supply messages allegedly sent by the defendant, including files delivered to Europol in March 2021, after police had gained access to Sky ECC’s servers, to show how Europol had acquired data from the infiltrated server. The Supreme Court found that without access to the material it was not possible for the defendant to understand the content of information exchanged by police forces in different countries or to understand how the investigations were carried out.