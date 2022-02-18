Lawyers say ‘unprecedented’ secrecy deprived EncroChat defendants of fair trials

European lawyers have published an open letter saying that “unprecedented” secrecy around the police hacking operation into the encrypted phone network EncroChat has made it impossible for their clients to have a fair trial.

In the letter, written to members of the European Parliament and the European Commission, lawyers from seven countries say they still don’t know the details of what happened in the hacking operation more than 18 months ago.

They say the lack of information about how the hack was carried out, coupled with conflicting information given by police and prosecutors in different countries, has made it impossible for defendants to check the accuracy of the evidence against them.

“The manner of the infiltration has been suppressed under the shroud of a claim of national defence secrecy by the French authorities,” they write. “This has made it impossible for those accused of crimes to check the accuracy, authenticity, reliability and even the legality of the evidence used against them.”

The document has been signed by an international group of 23 lawyers from Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK. The civil society group Fair Trials has also signed the letter.

The lawyers call for the European Parliament and the European Commission to put a halt to new EncroChat prosecutions until more evidence is disclosed.

Laure Baudrihaye-Gérard, legal director (Europe) of Fair Trials, said in a statement that the secrecy around EncroChat was undermining the rights of defendants.

“Fundamental rights must be upheld for all people, but the secrecy surrounding the EncroChat hack seriously undermines these rights,” she said. “How can you prepare a defence if you cannot access the evidence against you?”

Contradictory information In the letter, the lawyers say there is an emerging picture of inconsistent and “even completely contradictory” information provided by law enforcement agencies across Europe concerning the details of the EncroChat hacking operation. “This raises serious concerns about the integrity and reliability of the evidence on which prosecutions across Europe are based,” the letter adds. The lawyers say the French authorities’ refusal to reveal how the hacking operation was carried out, when each country’s legal system “has specific, robust and world-leading procedures for dealing with sensitive information”, is unprecedented in their collective experience. They say the lack of disclosure breaches EU standards on procedural safeguards, European Court of Human Rights case law and international best practice guidance. “It has generated a huge amount of otherwise avoidable litigation and driven a surge in prison populations through recourse to pre-trial detention,” the lawyers write. “More troublingly, judges are forced to make decisions about complex technical matters based on inference as opposed to being provided with the complete, unadulterated evidence to which they are entitled.”