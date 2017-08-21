Second phase of electronic medical record system goes live in Dubai

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched the second phase of its Salama electronic medical record (EMR) system, covering several more healthcare facilities across the emirate.

Download this free guide Driving smart cities in the Middle East We look at some of the exciting technology developments being tested or already in use in the Middle East. The region is leading the way in many respects, with the UAE city of Dubai is charging towards its goal of being a worldleading smart city. Read in detail about the project here. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Patients who visit the health facilities will now find their medical records available electronically, removing the need for manual files and ensuring unified medical records.

In the second phase of the Salama project, 30 million more transactions have been migrated to the EMR system. DHA health facilities added to the system were: Nad Al Sheba, Al Mankhool, Al Badaa, Al Lusaily, Al Safa and Al Zabeel PHC, Dubai Hospital, Nad Al Hamar, Family Gathering Clinic and Dubai Diabetes Centre.

Humaid Al Qutami, chairman and director general of the DHA, said the second phase of the Salama EMR project would provide patients using the health facilities with an electronic file and easy access to their health information.

Amani Al Jassmi, director of information technology at the DHA, said the roll-out would help to improve patient care and safety, and would improve risk management and organisational efficiency.

Al Jassmi said that under the Salama programme, the DHA had unified and standardised 425 workflows across all its health facilities. “Each roll-out at the health centres is being supported 24/7 by DHA Salama teams on-site,” she said.

The DHA aims to see all its health facilities in Dubai using the Salama EMR system by the end of this year, said Al Jassmi.

She said the system would give healthcare providers rapid access to patient records, enabling them to obtain integrated information, providing a full overview of any patient’s condition.

“The system facilitates automatic cross-referencing of medication and allergy interactions,” she said. “Also, it will also provide real-time alerts, warnings and flags to draw attention to changes in a patient’s medication or condition.

“About 4,000 staff members were trained during the first phase of implementation in April and an additional 3,800 were trained for phase two.”

Read more about Dubai Health Authority IT strategy Robot will dispense medicine to patients as part of Dubai healthcare IT initiative.

Dubai’s health authority takes aim at government bodies with a mobile consultation booth initiative.

Dubai citizens and health organisations will soon benefit from electronic medical records.

Al Jassmi said patients would also be able to access their medical records online through a dedicated portal.

The DHA said Salama had been integrated with more than 25 internal and external applications so far, including Dubai Corporate Ambulance Services, Emirates ID, Bioscentia Lab, National Research Lab, DHA CRM, DHA’s Lab Information System, and DHA’s radiology system, dental software and insurance system.

During the first phase of implementation in April, the DHA integrated about 1.4 million patient records and more than 112 million transactions into the EMR system.

The third phase of the project will be completed in November 2017. Then all DHA health facilities will be using the Salama EMR system, enabling the health authority to go 100% paperless. Phase three will cover Latifa Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Thalassemia Centre, Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre and Dubai Gynaecology and Fertility Centre.