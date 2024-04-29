UK’s long-awaited device security law kicks in

The long-awaited Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Act of 2022 has finally kicked in, placing new legal duties on manufacturers of electronic and smart home devices to protect consumers and businesses across the UK from data privacy violations and cyber attacks by implementing minimum basic security standards within their products.

Billed by Westminster as a world’s first, the PSTI Act’s genesis dates back over five years to the introduction of an Internet of Things (IoT) Code of Practice in October 2018, which was jointly developed by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and what was then the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). The PSTI Act’s journey through Parliament began in November 2021, and it received Royal Assent from King Charles III on 6 December 2022.

The legislation bans devices from accepting default or easily-guessed, insecure passwords, forces manufacturers to publish contact details so that bugs and issues can be reported, and forces both manufacturers and retailers to be open with consumers on the minimum time that they can expect to receive security updates and software patches.

While most of the devices in scope are manufactured outside the UK, the PSTI Act also applies to any organisation importing or retailing products in the UK, with failure to comply constituting a criminal offence attracting a fine of up to £10m or 4% of qualifying global revenue, whichever is higher.

Westminster said the legislation marked a “significant step” towards boosting society’s resilience to cyber crime – 99% of adults in the UK are now thought to own at least one smart device, and collectively, each household in the country owns nine on average. It said the new regime would give users confidence that they can safely buy and use smart products, in turn helping grow the economy.

“As every-day life becomes increasingly dependent on connected devices, the threats generated by the internet multiply and become even greater,” said cyber minister Jonathan Berry, 5th Viscount Camrose.

“From today, consumers will have greater peace of mind that their smart devices are protected from cyber criminals, as we introduce world first laws that will make sure their personal privacy, data and finances are safe.

“We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online and these new regulations mark a significant leap towards a more secure digital world,” he said.

What is in scope? According to the NCSC’s guidance, the PSTI Act applies to the following, although note this is not an exhaustive list: Smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming devices;

Smart doorbells, baby monitors and security cameras;

Smartphones, tablets including those with mobile connectivity, and videogame consoles;

Wearable fitness trackers and smart watches;

Smart domestic appliances, such as connected light bulbs, plugs, kettles, thermostats, ovens, fridges, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Certain automotive vehicles are to be exempted from the PSTI Act regime as they will eventually be covered by alternative legislation. The government is currently in the beginning stages of the legislative process for this.

NCSC deputy director for economy and society, Sarah Lyons, added: “Smart devices have become an important part of our daily lives, improving our connectivity at home and at work; however, we know this dependency also presents an opportunity for cyber criminals.

“Businesses have a major role to play in protecting the public by ensuring the smart products they manufacture, import or distribute provide ongoing protection against cyber-attacks and this landmark Act will help consumers to make informed decisions about the security of products they buy,” said Lyons.

“I encourage all businesses and consumers to read the NCSC’s point of sale leaflet, which explains how the new PSTI regulation affects them and how smart devices can be used securely,” she added.