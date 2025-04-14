Defending the grid with secure connectivity

Energy generation, storage and usage is entering a new era of intelligent, connected systems. Through internet of things (IoT) technology, these systems can monitor usage in real-time and predict future needs, keeping the power grid running like a well-oiled machine.

Cyber security must be given the highest priority, given the criticality of energy infrastructure and the damage that cyber attacks can do. Connected energy solutions exchange high value data; disruption from an attack could be far-reaching and threaten the smooth running of energy services. This makes companies vulnerable to attacks which could cause revenue loss and reputational damage.



To keep the energy flowing and the hackers at bay, IoT connectivity providers, device manufacturers, and energy companies must join forces to ensure every device is plugged in securely and every connection is shock-proof as these smart solutions power up.



Energy security continues to be a hot topic and for good reasons, not least market price volatility. In Singapore, where energy imports account for over 95% of the nation’s energy supply, the spotlight is on self-reliant, renewable energy systems and smart infrastructure to power the nation towards energy security and net zero by 2050.

How IoT supports energy security in Singapore IoT connects physical devices to exchange data without human interaction. It is the backbone of smart manufacturing and smart infrastructure, including connected homes, cars and cities.



In Singapore's energy sector, IoT technology connects a diverse network of energy infrastructure – from microgrids and wind turbines to solar farms and smart meters. This aligns with Singapore's smart nation initiative and its commitment to energy innovation. These interconnected solutions are transforming how energy is generated, stored, and distributed, advancing both energy security and sustainability goals. As this connectivity expands, it will increasingly relay data that energy companies use to manage equipment. This data will support decision-making as companies track performance to predict maintenance cycles, monitor devices and conditions to forecast impact on output, and control devices in remote locations. Beyond equipment management, smart metering solutions will connect a growing volume of meters and sensors to monitor energy consumption. This will contribute to load balancing efforts, something which will become steadily more important as electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices send back, as well as draw down, electricity from the grid. Cellular IoT is ideally suited to connect the devices and solutions of smart energy systems. It is already adopted in a broad range of industrial and commercial applications because it is flexible, scalable and designed for high availability.