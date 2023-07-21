What the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act means for UK industry

The proliferation of network-connected products and a competitive industry has flooded the market with unsecure smart devices. Not only does this put the owners at risk, but it also enables the creation of botnets that can be used for malicious activities.

There have been numerous examples of the damage that unsecure smart devices can do. In 2016, more than 2,000 routers and smart cameras were co-opted into the Mirai botnet to launch DDoS attacks. The same year, hackers shut down the smart heating systems in apartments in Finland. Kaspersky recently reported there had been 1.5 billion attacks against internet of things (IoT) devices in the first half of 2021; more than double the number from the previous six months.

By 2020, the average UK household had nine network-connected devices, ranging from smartphones and internet-connected doorbells to smart speakers and tablets. Unfortunately, these devices can sometimes be poorly secured, potentially leaving their owners vulnerable to attack. A recent study by the Internet of Things Security Foundation revealed that, as of last year, only 27% of manufacturers have systems for disclosing security vulnerabilities.

Legislation mandating adequate cyber security measures has been a long time coming. It had been hoped that market forces would drive improvements in that area, but that has evidently not been the case. “The average consumer does not have an understanding of selecting products based on improved cyber security,” says Ken Munro, partner and founder of Pen Test Partners. “There was a market failure there, which the PSTI Act is partly designed to fix.”

To counter the proliferation of unsecure devices, as well as making provisions regarding the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, the UK government has enacted the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Act 2022. As the name implies, the act is split into two parts, with the first part focused on device security. Accompanying this is the Security Requirements for Relevant Connectable Products Regulations 2023.

“The new regime will be the first anywhere in the world to require minimum cyber security requirements before consumer connectable products are made available for sale to UK customers,” said a spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology.

“From next April, a raft of transformative new measures will be introduced including the banning of universal default and easily guessable passwords, a public point of contact to report vulnerabilities on devices directly to manufacturers, and a requirement to provide information about the minimum length of time for a product’s security update lifecycle.”

PSTI Act The PSTI Act mandates that organisations responsible for smart devices in the UK should have, at the very least, the following provisions in place: No default passwords on their devices.

Vulnerability disclosure policy.

Transparency about the duration for which the product will receive security updates. The PSTI Act goes to great lengths to incorporate anything that is connected to a network or the internet. This includes, amongst other things; smart phones, wearable products, IoT devices, children’s toys, internet routers, smart appliances and home assistants. As part of the PSTI Act, the Secretary of States now has the power to enforce security requirements to devices that can be connected to a network or the internet. The first clause of the PSTI Act reads: Power to specify security requirements



The Secretary of State may by regulations specify requirements (“security requirements”) for the purpose of protecting or enhancing the security of: relevant connectable products made available to consumers in the United Kingdom; users of such of products A security requirement is a requirement that: relates to relevant connectable products or relevant connectable products of a specified description, and applies to relevant persons or relevant persons of a specified description. It is also worth noting that “relevant persons” does not just relate to manufacturers of smart products. Clause 7 states that importers and distributors are also responsible for ensuring that the smart technologies they handle are appropriately secure. Therefore, organisations cannot seek to bypass manufacturing restrictions by importing cheaper products from outside the UK borders. Relevant persons



2. “Relevant person”, in relation to a relevant connectable product, mean any of the following: a manufacturer of the product; an importer of the product; a distributor of the product. The core power that the Secretary of States has in the PSTI Act is their ability to issue compliance notices to manufacturers, importers and distributors. Cyber security is no longer simply advisory or just good practice, but is legally enforceable.