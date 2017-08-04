Nearly 7,000 civil service jobs at risk in government-as-a-platform strategy

Nearly 7,000 civil servants could lose their jobs if the Cabinet Office’s government-as-a-platform (GaaP) strategy is rolled out successfully.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would be hardest hit, with 2,451 and 2,231 staff potentially made redundant, respectively, out of a Whitehall-wide total of 6,865 forecast losses. The Department for Transport (DfT) would lose 1,126 employees.

The figures were used as part of the May 2015 business case put together by the Government Digital Service (GDS) to gain funding for the GaaP programme. The likely job cuts were included as part of the net £428m annual cost savings predicted in the plan by 2020, according to documents seen by Computer Weekly.

At the end of 2015, GDS received a £450m budget as part of then-chancellor George Osborne’s spending review – based largely on the GDS business case, known at the time as the “enabling strategy”.

The GaaP plan is based on government departments making widespread use of three GDS-developed services – Gov.uk Verify, for identity assurance; Pay for online payments; and Notify for electronic notifications and communications.

Notify was expected to deliver the greatest financial benefits – £344m savings per year by 2020 with running costs of £9m. Verify was to bring £71m annual savings against £37m costs, with Pay bringing a £73m saving against £14m annual costs. The business case also predicted that a further £440m would be saved by avoiding departments spending money on developing their own systems to perform the functions of the three GaaP services.

In the two years since the GaaP business case was produced, GDS has been through significant changes, with a new chief, Kevin Cunnington, a new leadership team and a new minister in charge, Caroline Nokes. But at an event for IT suppliers in London last month, Cunnington reiterated the importance of the GaaP programme to GDS and the government transformation strategy, which was announced earlier this year.

A GDS spokesperson added: “We are committed to enabling the delivery of efficiencies through the government-as-a-platform programme to support the delivery of world-class digital public services.”