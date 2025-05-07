Oxford Uni adds cyber resilience module to MBA programme

The Saïd Business School at Oxford University is to introduce its first cyber resilience elective as part of its MBA programme, working with security readiness and response specialist Sygnia to develop a course that it is hoped will help narrow the security skills gap prepare future business leaders to better manage cyber matters.

Set against the backdrop of fast-paced digitisation, the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), rapidly shifting geopolitical alliances and an ever more active cyber criminal ecosystem, the elective will centre the growing threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks and the need for business leaders to be more closely involved in improving and safeguarding their organisation’s resilience.

It builds on earlier research conducted by Oxford Saïd professor Michael Smets and doctor Manuel Hepfer, who recently conducted an in-depth study of CEOs and their approaches and attitudes to security – finding that, in general, those at the top lack security knowledge and feel uncomfortable taking security decisions, particularly during a crisis situation.

“The unique blend of Oxford’s academic rigour and Sygnia’s real-world, practical experience of successfully helping leaders deal with cyber attacks, prepares our MBA students to turn cyber-resilience into a strategic advantage for their organisations,” said Smets.

“Protecting their organisations, employees, customers and the wider society from cyber threats will be key to maximising value from digital transformation.”

The collaboration with Sygnia – which was founded 10 years ago by Israeli cyber intelligence veterans and now boasts more than 1,000 customers all over the world – will deliver some unique features to the course, including live cyber attack simulations.

In these scenarios, students will be put through their paces in a controlled environment, gaining hands-on experience of some of the complexities, uncertainties and pressures that arise during an incident response situation.

“Empowering the next generation of leaders to make cyber resilience a core pillar of business strategy is essential to navigating today’s complex threat landscape,” said Sygnia global director of executive and board cyber services, Chris Crummey.

“As nation-state actors and cyber criminals intensify efforts to disrupt critical infrastructure, paralyse operations and steal sensitive data, this MBA programme at Saïd Business School represents a bold and necessary step toward strengthening global cyber defense. What sets it apart is the immersive, high-pressure simulation that brings the chaos of a real cyber attack to life – challenging students to lead with intention and decisiveness when it matters most,” said Crummey.

Google Cloud’s Tomer Amir, who will be joining the course as a guest speaker, added: “’This is exactly the kind of course I wish had existed when I was a student. Building cyber resilience skills early in your career is imperative given the shifting threat landscape we are seeing. Understanding cyber is key for any future leader. So, I am very excited to support this course.”