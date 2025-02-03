Nationwide Building Society to train people to think like cyber criminals

Nationwide Building Society said it wants to add cyber security training to its programme, which has fast-tracked more than 300 graduates in nine years.

Working with cyber training specialist Capslock, Nationwide said that through the cyber security-focused training, it wants to expand the number of UK cyber experts, increase the team’s diversity and create a cyber-first culture.

Capslock will help Nationwide onboard, train and allocate those trained into the cyber security function. The training organisation’s founder and CEO, Andrea Cullen, said the programme helped cyber security professionals understand their adversaries. “To combat threat actors, you must be able to think like one,” she said. “That’s why the UK’s cyber resilience relies heavily on diversity of experience, background and thinking.”

Cullen said learners don’t need to have a technical background. “They can be graduates and career-changers with a passion for cyber and valuable transferable skills from other life experiences,” she said.

Participants will undergo 16 weeks training towards becoming Certified Cyber Security Practitioners with Ce-CSP certifications.

One banking IT specialist who has worked in cyber security at large banks echoed Cullen’s comments on the importance of understanding cyber criminals. “It’s two sides of the same coin, which is why quite a lot of former hackers have ended up working in cyber security,” they said. “They know the tricks. You do need to think like the cyber criminals, because they are always trying to find the weakest link.

They said the challenge facing banks was immense, and that they were in a never-ending battle with cyber criminals. “Being a cyber security chief at a bank is a thankless task,” they said. “I don’t recall ever having particular trouble recruiting cyber security experts, but that’s partly because we probably underestimated how many we needed.”