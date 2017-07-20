Government confirms tech experts advising on digital economy

The government has announced the tech industry experts selected to offer advice on policy for supporting the digital economy.

Reporting in to the newly renamed Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), two committees have been established.

The Digital Economy Council, which met for the first time earlier in July 2017, will meet every quarter. It will focus on implementing the government digital strategy, announced in March.

The plan aims to address issues such as digital skills, full-fibre broadband roll-out, cyber security, digital government and data sharing and privacy.

This group will also help to develop the Digital Charter introduced as part of the Conservatives’ election manifesto and included in the Queen’s Speech in June.

The charter aims to make the UK “the best place to start and run a digital business” and the “safest place in the world to be online”. It includes controversial plans to fine social media companies who fail to adhere to laws governing areas such as removal of offensive or terrorist content.

The Digital Economy Advisory Group, meanwhile, will focus on the digital strategy goal to support tech startups and innovation in the UK, and examine the “challenges and opportunities” arising from Britain’s departure from the European Union (EU).

The advisory group will meet every six months, and the membership of each group is shown below: