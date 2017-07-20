TechTarget

Government confirms tech experts advising on digital economy


Bryan Glick
Editor in chief

Experts from across UK technology sector will help government implement digital economy policies

The government has announced the tech industry experts selected to offer advice on policy for supporting the digital economy.

Reporting in to the newly renamed Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), two committees have been established.

The Digital Economy Council, which met for the first time earlier in July 2017, will meet every quarter. It will focus on implementing the government digital strategy, announced in March.

The plan aims to address issues such as digital skills, full-fibre broadband roll-out, cyber security, digital government and data sharing and privacy.

This group will also help to develop the Digital Charter introduced as part of the Conservatives’ election manifesto and included in the Queen’s Speech in June.

The charter aims to make the UK “the best place to start and run a digital business” and the “safest place in the world to be online”. It includes controversial plans to fine social media companies who fail to adhere to laws governing areas such as removal of offensive or terrorist content.

The Digital Economy Advisory Group, meanwhile, will focus on the digital strategy goal to support tech startups and innovation in the UK, and examine the “challenges and opportunities” arising from Britain’s departure from the European Union (EU).

The advisory group will meet every six months, and the membership of each group is shown below:

Digital Economy Council members

Digital Economy Advisory Group members
  • Karen Bradley, secretary of state for culture, media and sport – chair 
  • Matt Hancock, minister of state for digital 
  • Greg Hands, minister of state for trade and investment and minister for London
  • Lord Prior, Parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy 
  • Matthew Gould, director general for digital and media, DCMS
  • Liam Maxwell, national technology adviser
  • Julian Ashworth, BT 
  • Olly Benzecry, Accenture 
  • Nick Bray, Sophos
  • Eileen Burbidge, Tech City UK
  • Emma Cheshire, Dotforge 
  • Romilly Dennys, Coadec 
  • Paul Fellows, Performance Horizon 
  • Doug Gurr, Amazon UK 
  • Ronan Harris, Google 
  • Stephen Kelly, Sage
  • Saul Klein, LocalGlobe 
  • Juergen Maier, Siemens 
  • Professor Helen Margetts, Oxford Internet Institute
  • Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook
  • Jacqueline de Rojas, TechUK 
  • Cindy Rose, Microsoft
  • Calum Smeaton, TV Squared
  • Phil Smith, Cisco
  • Reshma Sohoni, Seedcamp 
  • Wendy Tan White, BGF Ventures 
  • Claire Thwaites, Apple 
  • Matt Hancock, minister of state for digital – chair
  • Matthew Gould, director general for digital and media, DCMS
  • Liam Maxwell, national technology adviser
  • Hadrian Baumann, Samsung Electronics UK 
  • Alice Bentinck, Entrepreneur First 
  • Emily Brooke, Blaze
  • Derek O’Carroll, Brightpearl
  • Jaya Chakrabarti, Nameless 
  • Vivian Chan, Sparrho
  • Philip Colligan, Raspberry Pi 
  • Sherry Coutu, Scale Up Institute 
  • Julian David, TechUK 
  • Tom Dawes, Valuechain 
  • Nicole Eagan, Darktrace
  • Warren Fauvel, Nudjed 
  • Trevor Graham, Ampliphae
  • Gerard Grech, Tech City UK
  • Richard Gregory, Tech North 
  • Michael Hayes, Rookie Oven 
  • Vicki Hearn, Nominet Trust
  • Brent Hoberman, Founders Forum 
  • Kristo Kaarmann, TransferWise 
  • Bill Kelleher, IBM
  • Stuart Marks, L Marks
  • Calum Paterson, Scottish Equity Partners
  • Yonatan Raz-Fridman, Kano Computing
  • Simon Segars, ARM
  • Jo Twist, Ukie
  • Marc Warner, ASI Data Science 
  • Azmat Yusuf, Citymapper

