IBM confirms opening of two further UK datacentres

IBM has brought a further two UK datacentres online in London, eight months after they were first announced.

The openings mean IBM can now lay claim to operating five datacentres in the UK, with one further site set to open later in 2017, as it sets about making good on its pledge to triple its cloud datacentre capacity in the UK this year.

The sites are all reportedly positioned within 40km of one another for resiliency purposes, as it allows users to split their mission-critical workloads across more than one site, and bring about latency improvements for users too.

In the UK, that includes the likes of Dixons Carphone, National Express, National Grid, Shop Direct, and Travis Perkins, who are all known to be IBM customers.

The facilities are among two Big Blue has announced the formal opening of, with the others located in San Jose, California, and Sydney, Australia, respectively.

The tech giant said the openings bring its global tally of datacentres to 60, which are spread across 19 countries overall, and will give users a greater degree of flexibility when deciding where best to store their data.

IBM claims the facilities are compliant with the European Union (EU) Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers, and will enable enterprises to tap into its range of cloud infrastructure and software services.

“IBM operates cloud datacentres in nearly every major market around the world, ensuring that our clients can keep their data local for a variety of reasons – including performance, security or regulatory requirements,” said John Considine, general manager for cloud infrastructure services at IBM.

“We continue to expand our cloud capacity in response to growing demand from clients who require cloud infrastructure and cognitive services to help them compete on a global scale.”



The IBM announcement comes less than seven days after rival Google opened its UK cloud region in London, which – in turn – comes hot on the heels of Microsoft and Amazon opening UK datacentres too.