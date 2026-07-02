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UKtech50 2026 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
Third-time UKtech50 winner Demis Hassabis has shown what homegrown UK tech talent can do, and the importance of tech for good
It’s a true homegrown success story: British AI entrepreneur Demis Hassabis has gone from strength to strength, most notably due to the success of the artificial intelligence (AI) startup he founded, DeepMind.
His story is as unusual as the fact that this is the third time he has risen to the top in Computer Weekly’s UKtech50 awards, emerging as the winner of the 16th UKtech50, having already bagged the title in 2025 and 2019.
So, why has Hassabis become the epitome of a British success story? Perhaps it began at the age of four, when he became a chess prodigy. Or maybe the seeds were first planted when he was a boy of eight who taught himself programming on a ZX Spectrum 48K computer.
It could possibly have been when he went to UCL and met friends, and later colleagues, Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman, with whom he founded DeepMind in 2010. The three came up with an idea that neuroscience, AI and machine learning together could create powerful algorithms – and DeepMind was created.
An AI genius
While DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2016, Hassabis has stayed firmly at the helm of the company, and of AI innovation.
As well as advancing research on AI safety and developing a partnership with London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital for the use of artificial intelligence to identify and treat degenerative eye conditions, DeepMind developed AlphaFold in 2018, which is a system to solve the protein folding problem.
James Woodward, BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT
The system accurately predicted the 3D shape a protein will fold up to when it’s in the body, a concept first articulated by another Nobel Prize winner, Christian Anfinsen, in 1972. DeepMind used 150,000 proteins whose structure had already been identified to train AlphaFold to predict their shape. This led to the development of Alphafold2, for which Hassabis won a Nobel Prize.
Since then, Hassabis has continued to champion technology, not just for its own sake, but for its positive impact on people and its ability to solve human problems.
UKtech50 judge James Woodward, director of communications at BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, said Hassabis “represents the ability of the UK to produce computing talent that works with purpose on the global stage”.
“With roots in gaming, where he began to learn about the power of artificial intelligence, decades later, he’s still driven by a belief that AI will be one of the most impactful and beneficial technologies for humanity, as illustrated by his current focus on supporting scientific discovery,” he said.
Homegrown success
In 2021, Hassabis also founded Isomorphic Labs, aiming to specifically advance human health and scientific discovery. The company is currently developing a number of proprietary breakthrough AI models, which together form its unified drug design engine across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities and has received funding from the UK government’s Sovereign AI Fund.
The keyword here is “UK”. While Hassabis’s company is technically owned by Google, an American tech giant, its roots continue to be firmly planted in UK soil. In December 2025, the UK government announced a partnership with the company, which will see DeepMind open its first automated research lab in the UK, strengthening the country’s position as a global AI and technology leader.
Roy Illsley, chief analyst at Omdia and another UKtech50 judge, said that in a world where the centre of technology gravity is often the US, having a “world-renowned AI innovation leader” who has kept the research and development of the company firmly grounded in the UK, despite being owned by a US company, deserves recognition.
“AI will shape the future of children’s and their children’s lives, so ensuring British values are embedded in it is a major part of ensuring the UK remains a global player now and in the future,” he said.
Another UKtech50 judge, TechUK’s chief operating officer and director of markets, Matthew Evans, shared his sentiment.
“Sir Demis’s impact this year has not just been seen through his ongoing and direct achievements, but also the ripple impact that we are now starting to see from his determination to keep DeepMind in the UK,” he said.
“Few people and fewer decisions have had a greater single impact on the UK’s tech ecosystem.”
With AI continuing to develop at a rapid speed, and the impact that has on every aspect of society, it is more important than ever to ensure sovereignty and control.
In an April 2026 speech, technology secretary Liz Kendall said that for Britain, “AI sovereignty is about reducing over dependencies and increasing resilience in key national strategic priorities, so we secure greater control and greater leverage over the issues that matter most”.
This is why Hassabis and his commitment to advancing AI on UK soil is so hugely important, not just for the economy, but for society as a whole. It also ensures the country retains its own data and regulations are fit for purpose.
All about people
Laura Meyer, investor through Angel Academe and UKtech50 judge, said the UK is “extremely fortunate” to have Hassabis.
“His commitment to developing AI to assist with scientific advancement, drug discovery and curing diseases sets him apart from many other leaders as he puts the focus on AI for societal good,” she said.
This is exactly why Hassabis has been successful. The focus from the beginning has been on people. A year ago, DeepMind launched its AlphaGenome tool, which accurately predicts how single variants or mutations in DNA sequences affect the biological processes regulating genes, a game-changer for scientific research into diagnosis and drug development.
The launch has significantly advanced efforts to decipher the regulatory code of the genome, which can be used across scientific research, including molecular biology and rare disease diagnostics.
As generative AI becomes the norm, Hassabis himself, perhaps surprisingly, told The Guardian in an August 2025 interview that he wished AI developers spent more time in the lab before taking part in the race to have the latest product.
On the release of his own AlphaFold database, he told The Guardian: “If I’d had my way, we would have left it in the lab for longer and done more things like AlphaFold, maybe cured cancer or something like that.”
Hassabis has also raised concerns about the narrative that AI is replacing human jobs. While tech giants such as Meta and Microsoft are cutting jobs and getting rid of developers, Hassabis told Times of India that this showed “a lack of imagination and a lack of understanding of what’s really going to happen”.
And perhaps this is why Hassabis is a third-time UKtech50 winner, has a Nobel Prize in Chemistry and is the holder of a CBE. It is always about people.
Read more about previous UKtech50 winners
- UKtech50 2025: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
- UKtech50 2024: Alan Bates, Post Office Horizon scandal campaigner
- UKtech50 2023: Michelle Donelan/Chloe Smith, secretary of state, DSIT
- UKtech50 2022: Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- UKtech50 2020: Sarah Wilkinson, CEO, NHS Digital
- UKtech50 2019: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
- UKtech50 2018: Jacky Wright, CDIO, HMRC
- UKtech50 2017: Mayank Prakash, CDIO, DWP
- UKtech50 2016: ARM Holdings CEO Simon Segars