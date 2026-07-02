UKtech50 2026 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind

It’s a true homegrown success story: British AI entrepreneur Demis Hassabis has gone from strength to strength, most notably due to the success of the artificial intelligence (AI) startup he founded, DeepMind.

His story is as unusual as the fact that this is the third time he has risen to the top in Computer Weekly’s UKtech50 awards, emerging as the winner of the 16th UKtech50, having already bagged the title in 2025 and 2019.

So, why has Hassabis become the epitome of a British success story? Perhaps it began at the age of four, when he became a chess prodigy. Or maybe the seeds were first planted when he was a boy of eight who taught himself programming on a ZX Spectrum 48K computer.

It could possibly have been when he went to UCL and met friends, and later colleagues, Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman, with whom he founded DeepMind in 2010. The three came up with an idea that neuroscience, AI and machine learning together could create powerful algorithms – and DeepMind was created.

An AI genius While DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2016, Hassabis has stayed firmly at the helm of the company, and of AI innovation. As well as advancing research on AI safety and developing a partnership with London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital for the use of artificial intelligence to identify and treat degenerative eye conditions, DeepMind developed AlphaFold in 2018, which is a system to solve the protein folding problem. With roots in gaming, where he began to learn about the power of artificial intelligence, decades later, Demis Hassabis is still driven by a belief that AI will be one of the most impactful and beneficial technologies for humanity James Woodward, BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT The system accurately predicted the 3D shape a protein will fold up to when it’s in the body, a concept first articulated by another Nobel Prize winner, Christian Anfinsen, in 1972. DeepMind used 150,000 proteins whose structure had already been identified to train AlphaFold to predict their shape. This led to the development of Alphafold2, for which Hassabis won a Nobel Prize. Since then, Hassabis has continued to champion technology, not just for its own sake, but for its positive impact on people and its ability to solve human problems. UKtech50 judge James Woodward, director of communications at BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, said Hassabis “represents the ability of the UK to produce computing talent that works with purpose on the global stage”. “With roots in gaming, where he began to learn about the power of artificial intelligence, decades later, he’s still driven by a belief that AI will be one of the most impactful and beneficial technologies for humanity, as illustrated by his current focus on supporting scientific discovery,” he said.