Sovereign AI fund supports Hassabis startup, Isomorphic

Isomorphic Labs, a company founded by Demis Hassabis, which uses frontier artificial intelligence (AI) for drug design and development, has received investment from the UK government’s Sovereign AI fund.

Isomorphic’s work builds on the breakthrough success of DeepMind’s AlphaFold, the AI model co-created by Hassabis that demonstrated in 2016 how AI could beat the Go world champion, Leo Sedol.

The company is developing a number of proprietary breakthrough AI models, which together form its unified drug design engine across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities.

Backing AI innovators, founders and entrepreneurs Launched in April, the Sovereign AI fund provides grants of £1m up to £9m to fund the creation of strategic AI assets. The programme is initially aimed at high-value AI datasets and autonomous or automated laboratory infrastructure. It is open to UK-registered companies, research organisations, universities and consortia with a credible plan that aligns with the Sovereign AI focus areas. It aims to secure long-term strategic advantage for the UK by growing and anchoring strategically significant AI companies. Britain has a proud history of world-changing medical breakthroughs. Now, in the AI era, we are backing a brilliant UK firm working on another huge jump forward in science to the benefit of people across the country and around the world Liz Kendall, DSIT The government’s goal is to shape Britain’s future in the years ahead, using what it calls “strong, homegrown AI capability”. Its strategy is based on backing AI innovators, founders and entrepreneurs to develop new ideas and bring them to market. According to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), the UK has the third-largest AI market in the world and more AI startups than anywhere else in Europe. Speaking previously about the Sovereign AI fund, science and technology secretary Liz Kendall said it represents the government’s “bet on Britain”, adding that the UK believes in its entrepreneurs and innovators and is “backing them to seize the benefits of AI for the UK”. During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute on 28 April, Kendall spoke about the importance of AI to the UK economy and its ability to compete globally. “Today, the defining currency is AI,” she said. “And the countries which harness AI will not only lead the race to cure diseases, discover new materials and create trillion-dollar companies, but also build far more powerful militaries,” she said. Kendall believes AI is the engine of both economic power and “hard power”.