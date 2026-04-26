UKtech50 2026 – help us find the most influential people in UK IT

Computer Weekly has launched its 16th annual UKtech50, our search for a definitive list of the movers and shakers in UK technology. We want to recognise the chief information officers (CIOs), industry executives, public servants and business leaders who are driving forward the digital agenda in the UK economy.

This year, Computer Weekly is once again partnering with IT recruitment specialist Harvey Nash, and together our aim is to identify the 50 most influential leaders in UK IT. Whoever comes top of the list will be the person who, in the opinion of our expert judging panel and a reader vote, holds the most influence over the future of the UK tech sector in the next 12 months – and therefore the future of IT professionals across the country.

Last year, for the first time in the UKtech50’s history, the winner was a double champion. Demis Hassabis, who first won UKtech50 in 2019, was again crowned the top tech leader in the UK for his work on artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Hassabis, best known for being the founder and CEO of DeepMind, a company which has spearheaded many innovative AI agents, including its AlphaGenome tool, which accurately predicts how single variants or mutations in DNA sequences affect the biological processes regulating genes.

Who will follow in Hassabis’ footsteps to feature in this year’s top 50? There will be plenty of candidates from every UK sector. With the government aiming to position itself at the forefront of global AI innovation, will a digital leader from Whitehall come out on top, or will a local government leader emerge as the winner? Could someone else not traditionally tech-focused run away with the title?

As businesses continue to use digital technology to give them an edge over competitors, will a CIO with game-changing IT strategies come to the fore? Or as the UK startup industry continues to flourish, is this the time to recognise a technology entrepreneur? The continued focus on AI and machine learning may also play a part.

This is where we need your help. If you would like to nominate anyone you feel deserves recognition as one of the 50 most influential people in UK technology, simply complete the form below and submit your suggested individual. Nominations must be received by Friday 15 May to be eligible for the 2026 list. The winner will be announced in July.

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