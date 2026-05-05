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Tech sector job losses show AI replacement in action
Tech leaders are making big changes to their labour force as artificial intelligence advances. Business leaders are following this trend. But are their businesses ready?
Microsoft is the latest tech provider to prioritise tech investment over people. Its so-called workforce optimisation plan is focused on building high-performing teams and investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, this will mean a 7% reduction in the Microsoft workforce.
During Microsoft’s latest earnings call, chief financial officer Amy Hood said: “We continue to evolve how we operate to increase our pace and agility, and therefore, we expect headcount will decrease year-over-year. Operating expense growth will be in the mid to high single digits, reflecting ongoing investments in R&D, inclusive of AI investment in compute, data and talent, to accelerate product innovation.”
Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that Meta is expected to cut 10% of its workforce later this month. Like Microsoft, Meta said the job cuts are part of its strategy to improve operational efficiency and offset substantial investments in infrastructure and AI.
During Meta’s latest quarterly earnings call, chief financial officer Susan Li said: “We remain committed to operating efficiently, and we recently shared internally that we plan to reduce the size of our employee base in May. We believe a leaner operating model will allow us to move more quickly while also helping to offset the substantial investments we’re making.”
It has also been reported that an estimated 30,000 employees are losing their jobs at Oracle. This comes at a time when the company claims to have $533bn in orders to fulfil.
Amy Hood, Microsoft
In March, Oracle co-CEO Mike Sicilia spoke about AI helping the company to deliver software more quickly. “The use of AI coding tools inside Oracle is enabling smaller engineering teams to deliver more complete solutions to our customers more quickly,” he said during the company’s third quarter 2026 earnings call.
In January, Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said the company would be reducing headcount by 16,000 – a decision, she said, that would strengthen the organisation by reducing layers, increasing ownership and removing bureaucracy.
Amazon’s latest quarterly earnings call shows that the company will continue to invest heavily in AI, which it sees as a major business opportunity.
AI investment over people investment
It is not just the tech giants that are trying to use AI and automation to drive up efficiency and reduce headcount. Research from analyst Gartner, based on a survey of 350 executives, found that CEOs are under pressure to show returns on AI investments (ROI). The analyst firm found that layoffs dominate early thinking. The poll found that over a third (39%) of CEOs view AI agents as employees.
Among organisations piloting or deploying autonomous business capabilities, Gartner’s survey found that roughly 80% report workforce reductions. For most, those reductions fall in the 1% to 15% range. The Gartner survey also found that all autonomous business practices lead to reported workforce reductions. Augmented management and autonomous operations resulted in an average workforce reduction of 14%, according to Gartner.
Despite business leaders’ appetite to reduce their workforce as AI takes on roles traditionally done by people, Gartner warned that organisations risk overinvesting in autonomy as a labour replacement and underinvesting in the people needed to make autonomous business a success.
In its AI layoffs aren’t paying off; People amplification is report, Gartner noted a scalability problem that occurs because AI can scale fast, but organisations are unable to keep pace. “Without the skills, the roles and the governance that allow autonomy to take hold, even advanced AI plateaus quickly, creating a widening gap between technical capability and real business impact,” the report authors warned.
Helen Poitevin, Gartner
“Many CEOs turn to layoffs to demonstrate quick AI returns; however, this disposition is misplaced,” said Helen Poitevin, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Workforce reductions may create budget room, but they do not create return.”
Organisations that improve ROI are not those that eliminate the need for people, but those that amplify them by aggressively investing more in skills, roles and operating models that allow humans to guide and scale autonomous systems.”
While the survey data shows that there are indeed job losses arising from greater use of AI and automation, Gartner believes that autonomous business will be a net-positive job creator by 2028 to 2029, driven by new forms of work that AI cannot absorb.
“Long term, autonomous business will create more work for humans, not less. Lasting structural factors such as demographic decline and high-stakes, trust-dependent consumer moments will ensure human talent remains central to running, governing and scaling autonomous business,” said Poitevin.
Read more about AI in the workplace
- AI in the workplace – businesses brace for new rules: States are tightening rules on AI in the workplace, while the federal government pushes for deregulation, setting up a battle over hiring and bias laws.
- How organisations should handle AI in the workplace: When implementing AI in the workplace, organisations must build a comprehensive strategy aligned with business values. Failing to do so could lead to the emergence of shadow AI.