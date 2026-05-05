Tech sector job losses show AI replacement in action

Microsoft is the latest tech provider to prioritise tech investment over people. Its so-called workforce optimisation plan is focused on building high-performing teams and investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, this will mean a 7% reduction in the Microsoft workforce.

During Microsoft’s latest earnings call, chief financial officer Amy Hood said: “We continue to evolve how we operate to increase our pace and agility, and therefore, we expect headcount will decrease year-over-year. Operating expense growth will be in the mid to high single digits, reflecting ongoing investments in R&D, inclusive of AI investment in compute, data and talent, to accelerate product innovation.”

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that Meta is expected to cut 10% of its workforce later this month. Like Microsoft, Meta said the job cuts are part of its strategy to improve operational efficiency and offset substantial investments in infrastructure and AI.

During Meta’s latest quarterly earnings call, chief financial officer Susan Li said: “We remain committed to operating efficiently, and we recently shared internally that we plan to reduce the size of our employee base in May. We believe a leaner operating model will allow us to move more quickly while also helping to offset the substantial investments we’re making.”

It has also been reported that an estimated 30,000 employees are losing their jobs at Oracle. This comes at a time when the company claims to have $533bn in orders to fulfil.

We continue to evolve how we operate to increase our pace and agility, and therefore, we expect headcount will decrease year-over-year Amy Hood, Microsoft

In March, Oracle co-CEO Mike Sicilia spoke about AI helping the company to deliver software more quickly. “The use of AI coding tools inside Oracle is enabling smaller engineering teams to deliver more complete solutions to our customers more quickly,” he said during the company’s third quarter 2026 earnings call.

In January, Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said the company would be reducing headcount by 16,000 – a decision, she said, that would strengthen the organisation by reducing layers, increasing ownership and removing bureaucracy.

Amazon’s latest quarterly earnings call shows that the company will continue to invest heavily in AI, which it sees as a major business opportunity.