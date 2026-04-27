Port of Tyne advances connected mobility, autonomous logistics

The North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA), alongside the Port of Tyne, autonomous driving technology provider Oxa and a consortium of leading industry and academic partners, has delivered the Port‑Connected and Automated Logistics (P-CAL) project.

The Port of Tyne is one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports handling specialised bulk and containerised products, alongside delivery logistics, and assisting growing passenger numbers via its International Passenger Terminal.

Overall, the Port of Tyne adds £658m to the local economy, supporting 10,400 jobs directly and indirectly, and as one of the UK’s largest trust ports. Fully self-financing, it runs on a commercial basis, reinvesting all of its profits back into facilities along the River Tyne for the benefit of the North East and its stakeholders.

Delivered and funded through the UK government’s CAM [Connected and Automated Mobility] Pathfinder programme, NEAA – a collaborative, industry-led cluster dedicated to fostering a competitive and sustainable environment for businesses – is working with its partners to deliver P-CAL to demonstrate autonomous container transport at the Port of Tyne. The initiative will see the deployment of a fully autonomous terminal tractor and secure mesh communication network to move containers between the dockside and the container compound, creating a UK first in waterside port automation.

P-CAL was designed to push the boundaries of autonomous logistics by deploying and validating a fully autonomous terminal tractor in a live port environment. Building on the North East’s earlier 5G CAL and V‑CAL initiatives – which looked to assess the commercial viability of deploying autonomous yard tractors on the Vantec-Nissan route in Sunderland – the project worked to move autonomous technology from proof‑of‑concept trials into a complex, safety‑critical, real‑world operational setting.

Over the course of the project, the consortium is said to have successfully designed, integrated and tested an autonomous container transport service capable of operating on a busy quayside. The scope of work included the deployment of a fully autonomous terminal tractor; a resilient mesh communication network; the capability to integrate with terminal operating systems; real‑time coordination with live crane movements; and the implementation of a cyber security framework to enable safe, remote and automated operations.

The system was developed and tested in a newly defined and highly complex operational design domain. This is said to reflect the realities of a working port environment where traffic density, variable conditions and human interaction present unique challenges.

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The regional and national partnership delivering the project combined expertise across autonomous systems, logistics, cyber security, academia, legal compliance and industrial operations. The consortium believes its project has generated valuable technical, operational and regulatory insight that will inform the future deployment of CAM services across ports, logistics hubs and industrial sites nationwide.

By augmenting the capability of the existing workforce, it says it has shown that autonomous systems can take on repetitive or more hazardous tasks, allowing skilled workers to focus on higher-value roles. This is seen as particularly vital for the North East, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of industrial evolution while creating a more resilient and tech-enabled labour market.

“Delivering autonomous logistics in a live port environment has been a major step forward for the sector,” said Graeme Hardie, operations director at the Port of Tyne. “P-CAL has shown what’s possible when innovation is applied to real operational challenges, improving safety, efficiency and sustainability. The Port of Tyne is proud to have played a leading role in a project that will influence how ports across the UK and beyond approach automation.”

Oxa founder and CEO Paul Newman added: “The success of P-CAL proves how autonomy will enable the future of resilient logistics operations. Through the project, we’ve demonstrated that existing work vehicles can be turned into a digital workforce – successfully completing autonomous container movements in a dynamic quayside environment, while providing worksite intelligence necessary for real-time industrial optimisation. P-CAL provides a blueprint for how ports and industrial hubs worldwide can deploy autonomous technology to drive productivity, efficiency and safety.”

CAM Pathfinder is funded by the UK government, delivered by the Department for Business and Trade in partnership with automated mobility firm Zenzic and Innovate UK, the UK’s national innovation agency.

Zenzic programme director Mark Cracknell said: “P-CAL is a strong example of how government and industry can work together to accelerate the commercial readiness of CAM technologies. Projects like this are vital in turning innovation into deployment, creating high‑value jobs and ensuring the UK remains globally competitive in connected and automated mobility. As the project closes, the outcomes and learning from P-CAL will continue to shape future CAM initiatives, investment opportunities and policy development, both regionally and nationally.”

The next phase of the project will examine how the system performs across broader port operations, including the added pressures of multiple vehicles working alongside people, equipment and live commercial activity.