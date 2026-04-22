Lloyds Register evaluates AI-based nautical navigation

Lloyds Register has assessed using artificial intelligence (AI)-based navigation systems for shipping. The trial assessed the performance of the Orca AI navigation platform and looked at the role of AI in enhancing situational awareness and supporting human decision-making at sea.

“From a human factors’ perspective, it is not just about what the technology can do; it is about how effectively it supports the human operator,” said Stephanie McLay, team lead of human factors at Lloyds Register. “These workshops demonstrated how structured feedback and user-centred design can play a critical role in shaping safer and more usable AI-enabled navigation systems.”

Dipali Kuchekar, product manager for marine and offshore at Lloyds Register, said: “This significant project serves as an important reference point for data-driven system evaluations. It reflects our shared commitment to the adoption of novel technologies, at a time when decarbonisation and autonomy are becoming increasingly intertwined.”

The Orca AI SeaPod is a computer-vision device mounted on top of a ship’s bridge. It provides a fixed sensor head equipped with day and thermal cameras providing up to 360 field of view. According to its manufacturer, it also serves as a digital watchkeeper that identifies, classifies and estimates the distance to relevant objects in real time.

The system is designed to detect close-range and low-signature targets that are not always visible on traditional systems. Orca AI SeaPod presents information centrally in the bridge console.

The evaluation was conducted on a feeder container ship sailing 828 nautical miles from the port of Gioia Tauro in Italy to Marsaxlokk, Malta, by way of Bar in Montenegro. The assessment included complex navigation in congested waters near ports, the Strait of Messina and the Marsaxlokk anchorage, as well as open-water sailing.

Lloyds Register ship performance specialist Han Beng Koe joined the vessel as the onboard assessor, providing real-time feedback on usability and performance while the system was evaluated against established navigation references.

Discussing the assessment, Koe said: “As the onboard assessor, I observed the demonstrated capabilities of AI-based computer vision within the operational environment. This provides a clear indication of the performance potential and scalable application of emerging technologies in maritime navigation systems.”

Dor Raviv, Orca AI CTO and co-founder, added: “What this trial shows is that AI-assisted navigation is no longer a future concept, it is already delivering measurable value in live operations. More than 1,200 vessels using Orca AI are evidence that earlier and more accurate detection leads to more-informed decisions on the bridge, which leads to safer navigation. Trials like this pave the way for broader AI adoption in our industry on the journey towards autonomous shipping.”

Alongside the AI, the assessment combined performance metrics with human factors to evaluate both detection accuracy and usability on the bridge. Lloyds Register said the testing has provided a framework for evaluating enhanced situational awareness systems, based on precision and recall metrics alongside crew feedback to reflect real-world usability. It said this framework aims to support shipowners, technology developers and regulators as AI becomes increasingly adopted in maritime operations.