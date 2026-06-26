Metropolitan Police chief warns against law updates amid substantial tech expansion

Metropolitan Police commissioner Mark Rowley has set out the force’s plan to drastically upscale its use of artificial intelligence (AI), live facial recognition (LFR) and drone technologies, as part of a wider warning against police-specific technology legislation.

Speaking on 24 June, he presented the case for change in how the Met approaches technology deployment and integration, arguing that “policing today will fail if it is not allowed to keep pace with criminals” who are increasingly “organised, networked and digital”.

To “regain the advantage”, Rowley said the use of new technologies was imperative, helping police integrate and exploit the colossal amounts of data they already hold, save money and build trust.

As part of his warning, Rowley also announced a major roll-out of drone operations across the capital, the introduction of static live facial recognition cameras across central London, and the increased use of AI to analyse video evidence in criminal investigations.

Highlighting how the introduction of technologies such as fingerprinting or body-worn video were initially met with strong public concern when they were introduced, he said “the lesson from nearly 200 years of policing” is that while new tech often meets resistance, it becomes “indispensable” when used responsibility and proves its worth.

However, Rowley also took aim at campaign groups, who he accused of “slowing progress” with their calls for legislation on new technologies such as LFR.

“We already operate within a robust legislative framework … and we are overseen by at least five regulators and commissioners,” he said. “If every time a new capability emerges, or we find a new use case for data exploitation, we have to wait for new legislation before we use it, we will fail. We cannot legislate for every incremental development in technology. The pace is simply too fast, and the legislative process is too slow.”

Public sector procurement In a similar vein, Rowley also called for changes to public sector procurement so that police are able to leverage new technologies at a much faster rate than the current system allows, which “delivers outcomes months, if not years, after they are needed”. He added that a “radical overhaul” was needed to get new tools in the hands of police, noting that while the Home Office previously announced a new national policing model in January 2026, “we now need to deliver reform soon, or it will only be a matter of time before we face a disaster that a simpler model with integrated, advanced technology would have avoided.” Part of this reform should include properly integrating currently disconnected data from across UK policing. Rowley said that while the Met itself can gain real value in connecting the roughly 2,200 datasets it holds across more than 600 systems, analytics, automation and AI packages can also help connect it to data held by the other 42 forces in England and Wales if there are changes to the structure of policing. “The current cost, complexity and delays in building modern technology 43 times over are prohibitive,” he said. “Without reform, new technology will have to be deployed into 43 different IT infrastructures. Criminals don’t respect boundaries, yet our current model makes national data exploitation nearly impossible.” Rowley added that the public is more concerned about police failing to “join the dots” in its own data than the fact they used AI to do so.